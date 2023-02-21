The Association of Health Information Outsourcing Services Elects Bart Howe as New President

HealthMark Group's Bart Howe to drive educational and policy initiatives designed to unlock the power of patient data by providing both secure and timely access to patient health information

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / The Association of Health Information Outsourcing Services (AHIOS) today announced that Bart Howe has been elected as the new association president. Howe also serves as the chief executive officer at HealthMark Group, a leader in digital health information management based in Dallas, Texas.

AHIOS is comprised of the leading health information management (HIM) outsourcing service companies, with the mission to promote the appropriate handling and dissemination of protected health information (PHI). To support this mission, AHIOS provides education and training resources for individuals who handle patient data. AHIOS administers the Certified Release of Information Specialist (CRIS) certification, which is earned by passing an extensive exam that certifies an individual's understanding of the complexities and risks associated with the release of patient health information.

"The amount of patient data in the U.S. healthcare ecosystem is growing at a staggering rate, and this data holds incredible value for improving health outcomes. How we manage this data as a society is critical to unlocking its population health value - we must find the right balance between making patient data accessible while also protecting it from an increasing number of security and privacy risks," said Bart Howe, HealthMark Group CEO and newly elected president of AHIOS. "AHIOS plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the appropriate technologies, operational protocols and privacy standards are in place to keep patient data secure yet accessible."

As president of AHIOS, Howe will lead key initiatives to enable the secure, timely and digital exchange of protected health information while protecting patient privacy by preventing unauthorized disclosures and misappropriation of healthcare data. Prior to being elected president, Howe was an active member of the AHIOS legislative subcommittee which focuses on the impact of policy and regulatory changes pertaining to the secure and timely access to protected health information at both the state and federal level.

"AHIOS has proven to be a powerful force for driving real change in health information management by providing training, education and certifications that promote best practices for managing and exchanging patient data. I'm honored to be in a position where I can advocate on behalf of patients for the adoption of new technology and regulatory frameworks that will ensure the security, integrity and accessibility of their protected health information," Howe continued.

In addition to this new role with AHIOS, Howe also serves as the chief executive officer of HealthMark Group. Prior to his current role, Howe served as executive vice president of business development and corporate strategy at Caris Life Sciences, a pioneering leader in precision medicine, biotechnology and molecular diagnostics. Howe's professional experience also includes co-founding Ubiquitous Energy, Inc., a venture-backed solar energy technology company, and corporate and investment banking at JPMorgan Chase. Howe holds a BBA in finance from Texas A&M University and a master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

About The Association of Health Information Outsourcing Services (AHIOS)

Established in 1996, AHIOS is a trade association of leading health information outsourcing companies whose mission is to establish standards of excellence for the Release of Information (ROI) industry. AHIOS strives to achieve the highest levels of patient privacy throughout the ROI process by educating healthcare providers as well as federal and state agencies on the impact of legislative and regulatory initiatives and on the value that specialized ROI software and processes provide in safeguarding patient privacy and lowering healthcare costs. The association has developed a code of ethics, standards and professional values for HIM professionals; established the AHIOS Institute's Certified Release of Information Specialist (CRIS) competency program which tests ROI staff knowledge in protecting the confidentiality of patients' PHI; and continually works to educate the industry on how to remain in compliance with healthcare's complex and ever-increasing regulatory environment. For more information, visit us at www.AHIOS.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HealthMark Group

HealthMark Group is a leading provider of digital health information management solutions for healthcare providers across the country. Guided by over 15 years of experience in healthcare IT, we are pioneering an efficient, compliant and patient-centric approach to the patient information journey. Our patient engagement and release of information solutions help thousands of hospitals and clinics transform administrative processes into seamless digital encounters. HealthMark Group is based in Dallas, TX and has been named to both the Dallas 100 and the Inc. 5000 for multiple years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the region and across the country. To learn more, visit us at healthmark-group.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ann Baty

VP Marketing, HealthMark Group

469-607-0950

abaty@healthmark-group.com

SOURCE: AHIOS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739787/The-Association-of-Health-Information-Outsourcing-Services-AHIOS-Elects-Bart-Howe-as-New-President