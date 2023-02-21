Rhinogram Receives ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification

Achievement further enhances organization's 2019 ONC certification; ensures providers comply with latest interoperability requirements

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Rhinogram, LLC, a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant digital communication and virtual care solution, has received Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB).

This latest enhancement to Rhinogram's 2019 ONC certification designates that the organization delivers the required functionality in support of enabling eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology and includes the latest interoperability standards needed to support compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act information-sharing requirements.

"At Rhinogram, we're committed to providing our partners with solutions that comply with all complex regulatory requirements," said Dr. Keith Dressler, chairman and chief executive officer of Rhinogram. "Earning this certification continues to demonstrate our dedication to meeting the needs of the ever-evolving healthcare ecosystem, and most importantly, enabling providers to focus on patient care."

Rhinogram enables providers to compliantly communicate with patients via text message, video interactions and phone calls at any time from their mobile device to address appointment requests, clinical questions, refill requests, medical records access and more. Rhinogram's digital communication and virtual care solution gives providers several options for contactless care and extends care to patients with limited access, such as those living in rural communities. The solution seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns.

About This Certification

Rhinogram is 2015 Edition Cures Update compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Holds Certificate No: 15.04.04.3053.Rhin.03.00.0.190913

Certification Date: September 13, 2019; 2015 Cures Update: February 15, 2023

Criteria Tested: 170.315 (d) (1-3, 5, 9, 12-13); 170.315 (d) (1, 4-5)

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram, LLC is a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant digital communication and virtual care solution - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential text message, video interactions and encrypted phone calls in real time. The digital communication and virtual care solution, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) - designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.

