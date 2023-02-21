Secure AI Labs: SAIL Welcomes New Vice President of Engineering

Kanchana Padmanabhan will lead the engineering team in strategy and implementation of SAIL's clinical data federation.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / The healthcare world is trying to strike a delicate balance: increasing access to clinical data with artificial intelligence while prioritizing patient privacy and upholding ethical standards. Finding the right solutions will require talented individuals who understand the unification of healthcare, AI and ethics.

Secure AI Labs (aka SAIL), the next-generation clinical data registry for patient advocacy groups, is welcoming a new team member who fits this description.

Today, SAIL announced Kanchana Padmanabhan as the company's Vice President of Engineering. Padmanabhan will lead SAIL's engineering team as it refines the strategy and implementation of its clinical data platform. She will also work closely with the business development and product teams to continue shaping and delivering the SAIL solution.

"Kanchana's vast experience will help us deliver the best possible product for patient advocacy groups and non-profit health organizations," said Anne Kim, CEO, SAIL. "Her background in computational biology and machine learning allows us to be more strategic with our engineering needs, both in the short-term and long-term."

Padmanabhan is deeply experienced in productizing machine learning solutions that serve the data needs of clients. Prior to SAIL, Padmanabhan was director of machine learning at Kinaxis (after the company acquired Rubikloud), where she delivered solutions for large CPG and retail clients. She also held the role of manager of data science at Sysomos (later acquired by Meltwater Social), which involved developing ML features to analyze the 500 million daily social conversations passing through the company's platform.

"When I met Anne for the first time, I immediately connected with what SAIL was trying to do," Padmanabhan said. "Returning to the startup world - where there's unmatched excitement and passion - will be energizing for me."

Padmanabhan obtained her Ph.D in Computer Science at North Carolina State University. While at NC State, she worked under Dr. Nagiza Samatova and collaborated with Dr. P. Murali Doraiswamy of the Duke University School of Medicine on problems pertaining to biomarker discovery through computational methods for Alzheimer's disease. The project relied on clinical, cognitive and genetic data from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI).

"With SAIL, I'm excited to rejoin the conversation around machine learning and healthcare," Padmanabhan said. "We have a real opportunity to help patient advocacy groups and non-profit health organizations enable more clinical breakthroughs."

To connect to representative data that enables disease-ending insights, visit secureailabs.com .

ABOUT SAIL

Secure AI Labs is a next-generation clinical data registry that enables access to more representative and secure clinical data - allowing clinical researchers to break new ground with disease-ending insights. With advanced security measures, novel federated analytics, and a vast, connected network of hospital data and researchers, SAIL helps clinical researchers analyze greater volumes of representative data while preserving patient privacy. SAIL helps patient advocacy groups and their partners bring researchers and disparate hospital datasets together around a common goal - preventing, treating, and curing disease for every population and subtype. Securely connect to representative data that enables disease-ending insights at https://secureailabs.com/ .

Media Contact:

Luke Benfield

York IE

luke@york.ie

SOURCE: Secure AI Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739838/SAIL-Welcomes-New-Vice-President-of-Engineering