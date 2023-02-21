StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.: Eco Allies' J/V Partner Biochar Now is Featured on Discovery Channel's "Dirty Jobs"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Eco Allies Inc., a subsidiary of Stereo Vision (OTC:SVSN) announced today that their J/V partner Biochar Now, LLC http://biocharnow.com is featured on the Discovery Channel's "Dirty Jobs".show, Season 10 Episode 10. Eco Allies-Biochar Now's J/V Summary: https://ecoallies.biz/assets/files/EA-Summary-JHH-updated.pdf

Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada corporation (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Climate Cure Capital Corporation http://climatecurecapital.com/, and its for-profit majority-owned Nevada ESG Benefit corporation Eco Allies® Inc. http://ecoallies.biz, and (2) creating, producing, and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company REZN8 http://rezn8.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

SOURCE: StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740099/Eco-Allies-JV-Partner-Biochar-Now-is-Featured-on-Discovery-Channels-Dirty-Jobs