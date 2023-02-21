Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX: FCU) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Ross McElroy, President & CEO will be presenting on March 2nd at 9:10 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian uranium project developer and 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2FU.

For further information:

Fission Uranium Corp.

Bob Hemmerling

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

1 250.868.8140

bob@fissionuranium.com

ir@fissionuranium.com