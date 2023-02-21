Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T87E ISIN: CA33812R1091 Ticker-Symbol: 2FU 
Tradegate
21.02.23
16:07 Uhr
0,589 Euro
-0,004
-0,74 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FISSION URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FISSION URANIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5760,58916:33
0,5630,58216:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FISSION URANIUM
FISSION URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FISSION URANIUM CORP0,589-0,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.