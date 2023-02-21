Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Ambler Mining District Access Road.

The Allakaket Tribal Council and Huslia Tribal Council of Alaska announced on February 16, 2023 that they voted unanimously to withdraw from the Ambler Access Project lawsuit. The lawsuit was originally filed by the Tanana Chiefs Conference and several tribes against the Department of Interior in 2020 and challenged the Ambler Access Project's Final Environmental Impact Statement and Joint Record of Decision. The Ambler Access Project is the proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the Ambler Mining District to the Dalton Highway (Ambler Access Road).

The proposed Ambler Access Road is planned to cross Valhalla State mining claims at the Sun project and would unlock a host of critical and strategic metals located in the Ambler Mining District - all metals necessary for the green energy and transportation transition.

Second Chief Gordon Bergman of the Allakaket Village Council stated: "Our council and community have considered the both the concerns and potential benefits from the responsible development of our lands. We believe it's important to recognize that we now walk in two worlds - continuing to respect and value our culture and subsistence lifestyles while also embracing the opportunity for economic growth and stability for our people through higher education and jobs."

Chief Carl Burgett of Huslia stated: "The Ambler Access Project and the development of the Ambler Mining District has the potential to provide not only jobs, but also the critical minerals necessary for our national security. We should not depend on foreign sources of these minerals when they can be developed more responsibly on our lands, to the benefit of our people and the entire nation."

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Valhalla's Chairman, stated: "The Ambler Mining District is a treasure trove of metals critical for the net-zero transition of the energy and transportation future. We welcome engagement with the tribes of the Koyukuk River region to create a plan to develop the Ambler Mining District in a way that preserves traditional values and brings jobs to the region. Alaska has a demonstrated track record of developing its resources in a manner that protects the environment and brings lasting benefits and opportunity to local communities. As our Governor is fond of saying: "Alaska has been doing ESG before it was a thing". Developing the Ambler Mining District is important for the Region, for the State of Alaska, for the Country and for the World. If we truly want a Net-Zero, carbon free future, we had better get started by mining metals in a place that does it right!"

The press release issued by the Tribal Councils can be viewed here: https://valhallametals.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/press-release-allakaket-huslia-withdraw-from-aap-lawsuit-feb-16-2023.pdf

Link to the Anchorage Daily News article: https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/rural-alaska/2023/02/16/2-tribes-are-withdrawing-from-lawsuit-against-proposed-ambler-road-in-alaska/

Corporate Matters

Further to the News Release dated November 7, 2022 that, among other things, announced the approval by Valhalla's board of directors of a shares for debt transaction involving Sorin Posescu, the Company's CEO (the "Shares for Debt Transaction"), following the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the Shares for Debt Transaction, 285,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company were issued to MA2 Capital Inc., a corporation controlled by Mr. Posescu, effective December 12, 2022 at a deemed price per share of $0.50.

All securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction are subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mineral projects towards feasibility. Valhalla owns two high quality copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS projects located in Northwest Alaska, the Sun and Smucker Projects. Valhalla Metals Inc. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol VMXX. For more information about Valhalla, please visit our website at www.valhallametals.com.

