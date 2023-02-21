The new partnership, Hempire Paraguay, to produce and sell hemp cigarettes with the potential to export to over thirty countries worldwide

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco") today announced a new international partnership with Healthy Grains S.A., a Paraguayan agricultural conglomerate. The newly formed company, Hempire Paraguay E.A.S, is equally owned by Hempacco and Healthy Grains S.A. and was incorporated in Paraguay. It will be a new base in Paraguay, producing a new line of hemp cigarettes with the potential to export to over thirty countries worldwide. This new partnership helps further Hempacco's mission of Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry.

Through this strategic alliance, Hempacco will contribute its machinery, technology, and intellectual property to produce hemp cigarettes. Hempacco will export hemp flower to Paraguay until Hempire Paraguay E.A.S. is self-sufficient to cultivate its own. Hempacco will also bring its existing and future portfolio of celebrity partnership brands, such as Cheech & Chong, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg. These and other mutually developed hemp cigarette brands will be manufactured in Paraguay jointly through Hempire Paraguay E.A.S. and exported to various customers worldwide.

For its part, Healthy Grains S.A. will provide the manufacturing facilities, its portfolio of sixteen international certifications and validations that guarantee product quality, and years of experience in carbon-positive hemp production. In addition, it will introduce its distributors, the colossal Brazilian market, and a talented sales team with experience exporting to thirty-plus countries.

Healthy Grains S.A. is Latin America's largest agricultural business exporter, with the first and only certified (by SGS USA) carbon-positive hemp production globally. It sees in the hemp industry an opportunity for an industrial revolution with environmental and social impacts, providing technical, agronomic, and financial support to small farmers and indigenous communities in Paraguay to start cultivating hemp.





HPCO Hempire Paraguay JV



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/155525_HPCO%20Hempire%20Paraguay%20JV.jpg

"Our goal is to make Hempire the most imposing company in Latin America, taking into account the Paraguayan-North American joint venture between Healthy Grains and Hempacco," said Dr. Marcelo Demp, C.E.O. of Healthy Grains. "This alliance, Hempire, introduces a production of North American brands in Paraguay which brings with it growth in hemp cultivation. We hope this new alliance can generate a sustainable socio-economic impact in Paraguay for the world."

"At Hempacco, we are proud and excited to open the Latin American market with this new joint venture with Healthy Grains," said Daniel Ortega, VP of Sales at Hempacco. "Hempire is a company that will generate technological development in the hemp market, creating innovative products, and also an engine that benefits indigenous communities in the region with dignified and secure employment. This joint venture allows us a greater global presence as we continue to grow hand in hand with companies that share like-minded objectives of offering natural products, 100% biodegradable, and focused on ecologically friendly technologies."





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZn1f-ARJaw

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

About Healthy Grains S.A.

Healthy Grains S.A., located in Luque, Paraguay, is looking to establish itself as a leading exporter of superfoods. The company produces and exports products, including Industrial Hemp, Black Chia Seeds, White Chia Seeds, Peanuts, Black/White Chia Flour, Black/White Milled Chia, and Chia Oil to consumers in different parts of the world.

The company has made Paraguay the first Latin American country and the third country in the world to export superfoods with industrial cannabis derivatives to the European Union, meeting all the high standards required by these markets, backed by sixteen health, safety, and quality certifications. Company website: https://healthygrainssa.com.py/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "S.E.C.") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, C.E.O.

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155525