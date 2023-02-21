Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that the Company has provided its proprietary IAQEye wireless CO2 sensor solution to Alternative Energy Systems Consulting, Inc. (AESC) to evaluate. The purpose of the evaluation is to study the performance characteristics, cost savings, and energy savings potential of IAQEye, with the goal of validating the product's ability to garner incentives or rebates through California's Investor Owned Utility programs.

Ted Konyi commented, "I have worked previously with Antonio Corradini, CEO of AESC, in respect of SmartCool technology and am very excited about having AESC review the IAQEye. The wireless communication provided by the new product can virtually eliminate the need for substantial labor and wiring costs generally associated with implementing Demand Control Ventilation (DCV). To date, retrofitting DCV in existing buildings has required a wired link between the CO2 sensor for communicating the CO2 levels in offices, retail stores, cinemas, and other occupied spaces, to the ventilation equipment on the rooftop. This has made the deployment of DCV not financially viable for many building owners. As such, the application of DCV has been limited, leaving a large unserved market. The reduction of costs associated with installing our IAQEye will significantly increase the ROI making the installation far more compelling financially. In addition, retrofitting the AirTest solution will be non-invasive. Most importantly, with the help of AESC, AirTest may be able to offer prospective clients rebates and subsidies from Government and Utility programs geared to improve energy efficiency in buildings."

Antonio Corradini said, "AESC is always on the lookout for new innovative technologies to assist in reducing energy consumption and providing a path to Net Zero. We work closely with all California's Investor Owned Utilities to evaluate and validate emerging technologies, such as those developed by AirTest. Preliminary data from AirTest indicates that with utility incentives, the AirTest DCV offering may provide a payback in under 1 year. We are excited to be assisting AirTest with this project and look forward to the evaluation results."

About AESC: Founded in 1994, Alternative Energy Systems Consulting, Inc. (AESC) is an energy engineering and consulting firm that delivers solutions in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and software for utilities, governments, and the private sector (https://www.aesc-inc.com/). AESC has decades of experience in evaluating emerging technologies for California IOUs, and is a member of the CA statewide emerging technology evaluation team through CalNEXT (https://calnext.com/). In addition, AESC's 60+person team includes experts in energy efficiency engineering, water and wastewater system optimization, distributed energy resources (DERs), measurement and verification (M&V), tool/software development, codes and standards, and demand response.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

