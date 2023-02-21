Australian grid operator Transgrid has partnered with German machinery manufacturer Zeck for the use of its innovative steel separation tech. Zeck's machine can process electricity transmission lines into a recycle-ready state onsite. Previously, Transgrid sent old transmission lines offshore for this process at a much higher cost.From pv magazine Australia Transgrid, the grid operator for the Australian state of New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory (ACT), has partnered with German manufacturer Zeck to use its ZECK AI/Steel Separator (ZAS), an innovative machine that enables the recycling ...

