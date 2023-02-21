Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm: Virtu ITG Europe Limited

Virtu ITG Europe Limited has changed name to Virtu Europe Trading Limited. The INET member participant ID VIEL will remain the same. Member: Virtu Europe Trading Limited Member ID: VIEL Valid in INET system as of: February 22, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone ++44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1119942