Respiri has announced the successful completion of the Michigan Children's Hospital's pilot programme assessing the wheezo SAAS (Respiri and partner Access Telehealth) platform. The initial March 2022 agreement enabled pulmonologists to employ wheezo to increase the engagement of paediatric patients with asthma. The hospital will include the wheezo RPM programme in its current standard of care for eligible asthma patients. We expect the paediatric population to be one of the cohorts to find the most utility from the wheezo monitoring protocol (given this population is not always able to self-identify and flag symptoms) and usage feedback from these patients is anticipated to be crucial for Respiri. We also note the Michigan Children's Hospital is a part of the of the NYSE-listed Tenet Healthcare Corporation (over 60 hospitals across the US) and uptake, if encouraging, can support a broader roll out.

