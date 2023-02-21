FY22 marked a record-breaking year for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) after its Kirkland Lake acquisition, achieving annual gold production of 3,281koz at a US$780/oz total cash cost and a US$1,090/oz all-in sustaining cost (AISC). In Q422, AEM delivered strong gold production of 799koz at a US$863/oz cash cost, despite inflationary pressure and reduced production at LaRonde, Kittila and Pinos Altos. AEM's quarterly dividend was maintained at US$0.40/share and it expects its recently announced acquisition of Yamana's Canadian assets to close in March.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...