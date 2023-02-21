New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Juniper Media, a social-impact focused creative agency founded by seasoned journalists, has announced that it is expanding operations in 2023 to increase capacity around client acquisition and scope of services. With strategic, production, and editorial capabilities, Juniper delivers powerful editorial and docu-style campaigns, leveraging its journalistic expertise to shape real narratives that build brand trust and intimacy with the public for global brands like Indeed.

"We're seeing a significant increase in brands that are eager to take a more journalistic approach with their marketing efforts by incorporating stories of real people, rather than actors and models," says Madeline Moitozo, Founder and CEO of Juniper Media. "One of the most important elements of marketing is about being able to tell a good story. And stories based in truth are that much more impactful."

As more businesses effectively use real people and their stories to humanize their brands, Juniper offers a distinct service - story banking - a tailored library of brand-relevant, authentic narratives that support marketing efforts over time and provide a singular, streamlined resource for campaigns and platforms. Bridging the divide between journalism and branding, story banking harnesses the power of journalistic storytelling for causes brands want to stand behind or to showcase their values in a powerful way, from implementing stronger DEI initiatives providing financial support for employees' abortions.

A career journalist who has worked with outlets like MSNBC, Teen Vogue, and VICE as a writer and producer, Moitozo has access to a wide network of experienced journalists and media professionals who lend their narrative skills to Juniper's projects. Collaborating closely with internal marketing teams on narrative development, they identify the strongest angles, ask the right questions, and ensure the stories they help bring to life accurately reflect the brand's mission and personality.

"Our focus on real storytelling through trained journalists gives us a unique edge," says Moitozo. "Intentional, maintained story banks can not only relieve pressure on marketing teams, they can help increase awareness, expand audiences, and elevate social media presence."

Since its founding in 2019, Juniper has contributed to a number of high-profile campaigns and initiatives, including a campaign to reduce stigma around hiring formerly incarcerated jobseekers for Indeed, commercials that aired during the Super Bowl and the Academy awards, and a video series centered around core brand values for Zendesk, which won the Tribeca X Award for Best Series.

About Juniper Media

