Columbia, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - The US company, Healium, has expanded its offerings by adding Sleepium to its ecosystem.

Healium is a meditation and stress management tool that uses both VR, AR and generative-AI technology to help people achieve better mental wellness. It is based on the idea that by monitoring physiological signals, such as heart rate, and using the signals to control the visual and audio experience, one can achieve a deeper level of relaxation and mindfulness.

The tool is designed to be used with consumer-grade wearables, like an EEG headband that measures an individual's physiological signals, and the data is then used to control elements of the visual and audio experience. For example, if a person's heart rate increases or brain patterns become more stressed, the visuals change, helping to bring the individual back to a state of relaxation.





Brainwaves while using Sleepium

With the introduction of Sleepium the company broadens its reach to improve peoples' sleep hygiene. The idea being that a person would train their brain throughout the day using Healium and switch to Sleepium without a wearable before bed to assist with sleep training. The VR goggles are equipped with blue light filters.

It takes four minutes to run the Sleepium program via a VR headset before sleep to lower heart rate and down shift a person's nervous system.

VR guided meditation before bed allows for an immersive approach to bio or neurofeedback. Healium CEO, Sarah Hill explained that it's "far more immersive than a flat 2D meditation app. It's the future of meditation, the future of sleep hygiene".

With an impressive list of organizations utilizing these drugless solutions, the company is now positioning their product to the consumer market.

The software is available through a subscription on the Apple, Google Play, and Virtual Reality app stores, which includes both Healium and Sleepium. Currently the company is offering a 14-day trial allowing individuals a risk-free look into this technology.





Pico with Glow Reef

The App compiles data for the user creating a score that allows people to track their focused calm and feelings over time. If the user doesn't have goggles, there is even a mobile component which allows people to run the software through AR via their mobile phone.

The launch of Sleepium marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to providing innovative solutions to wellness and sleep hygiene.

"Sleepium is a digital drug that is uniquely powered by the body's electricity. We have re-envisioned sleep hygiene with a new kind of bedtime story that teaches people the power of their own thoughts in order to self-heal. Counting sheep has served us well since Medieval times and now, those sheep are being brought to life in our own bedrooms, controlled by our own thoughts," concludes Hill.

About Healium

Healium is a mental health, wellness, and biofeedback technology company based in Columbia, Missouri that uses patented augmented and virtual reality stories to improve stress management, mental focus, and human performance. In 7 peer-reviewed journals, Healium's subscription-based app reduces stress and improves mood in as little as 4 minutes. Its products are used in schools with elite and tactical athletes, and employee wellness programs.

