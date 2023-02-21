Sasol Limited: Interim Results Announcement For The Six Months Ended 31 December 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Earnings performance

Sasol delivered a mixed set of results for the first six months of 2023, supported by oil and refining tailwinds offset by lower volumes and higher feedstock costs. The impact from the global weaker economic growth, disrupted supply chains, depressed chemical prices and the resultant higher input costs impacted the Chemicals business negatively. Performance of our South African value chain was muted given the scheduled total East factory shutdown at Secunda and operational variability experienced, mainly due to lower productivity and coal quality in our Mining operations, contributing to lower volumes for the six months. The safety of our people and stability of our operations is a key priority. We continue to focus our efforts on improving business performance to maximise profitability for the full year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of R24,2 billion remained in line with the prior period, mainly due to a strong pricing environment which was offset by lower volumes and increasing input cost pressures, with declining demand for chemicals globally. Earnings benefitted from gains of R5,1 billion on the valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts offset by remeasurement items of R6,4 billion.

Remeasurement items include impairments of our Secunda liquid fuels refinery cash generating unit (CGU) (R8,1 billion), South African Wax CGU (R0,9 billion) and China Essential Care Chemicals CGU (R0,9 billion) and a reversal of impairment of our Tetramerization CGU (R3,6 billion) in the United States of America, as well as a profit on partial disposal of an interest in the Area A5-A offshore exploration license in Mozambique (R266 million) and the realisation of foreign currency translation reserves following the liquidation of subsidiaries (R251 million).

Net asset value Half year 31 Dec 2022 Full year

30 Jun 2022 Change % Total assets (R million) 422 002 419 548 0,6 Total liabilities (R million) 219 866 226 351 2,9 Total equity (R million) 202 136 193 197 4,6

Turnover

EBIT/(LBIT)1 Half year 31 Dec 2021 Half year 31 Dec 2022

Half year 31 Dec 2022 Half year 31 Dec 2021 R million R million

R million R million



Energy business



11 872 14 219 Mining 1 918 2 026 5 683 5 551 Gas 3 503 7 619 41 439 63 049 Fuels 5 103 5 730



Chemicals business



30 819 35 621 Africa 8 994 10 567 18 133 23 476 America 270 1 396 26 087 25 347 Eurasia 313 2 346 32 - Corporate Centre 4 103 (5 375) 134 065 167 263 Group performance 24 204 24 309 (14 154) (15 513) Intersegmental turnover

119 911 151 750 External turnover

1Loss before interest and tax



Dividend

The Sasol Limited board of directors (Board) declared an interim gross cash dividend of South African 700 cents per share ( 31 December 2021 - nil cents per ordinary share) for the six months ended 31 December 2022 . The cash dividend is payable on the ordinary shares and the Sasol BEE ordinary shares. The Board is satisfied that the Company is liquid and solvent, and that capital remaining after payment of the interim dividend, is sufficient to support the current operations for the coming year. The interim dividend has been declared out of retained earnings (income reserves). The South African dividend withholding tax rate is 20%. At the declaration date, there are 634 336 265 ordinary and 6 331 347 Sasol BEE ordinary shares in issue. The net interim dividend amount payable to shareholders who are not exempt from the dividend withholding tax, is 560 cents per share, while the dividend amount payable to shareholders who are exempt from dividend withholding tax is 700 cents per share.

The salient dates for holders of ordinary shares and Sasol BEE ordinary shares for the six months ended 31 December 2022 are: Declaration date Tuesday, 21 February 2023 Last day for trading to qualify for and participate in the interim dividend (cum dividend) Tuesday, 7 March 2023 Trading ex-dividend commences Wednesday, 8 March 2023 Record date Friday, 10 March 2023 Dividend payment date (electronic and certificated register) Monday, 13 March 2023 The salient dates for holders of American Depository Receipts for the six months ended 31 December 2022 are:1 Ex dividend on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Thursday, 9 March 2023 Record date Friday, 10 March 2023 Approximate date for currency conversion Tuesday, 14 March 2023 Approximate dividend payment date Friday, 24 March 2023 1All dates approximate as the NYSE sets the record date after receipt of the dividend declaration.

On Monday, 13 March 2023, dividends due to certificated shareholders on the South African registry will be electronically transferred to shareholders' bank accounts. Shareholders who hold shares in dematerialised form will have their accounts held by their Central Securities Depository Participant or broker credited on Monday, 13 March 2023 . Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between 8 March 2023 and 10 March 2023, both days inclusive.

The Company's tax number is 9520018608.

Short-form statement

This announcement is the responsibility of the directors. The information in this short-form announcement, including the financial information on which the outlook is based, has not been reviewed and reported on by Sasol Limited's external auditors. Financial figures in this announcement have been correctly extracted from the reviewed interim financial results. This announcement does not include the information required pursuant to paragraph 16A(j) of IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. It is only a summary of the information contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details. Any investment decision should also take into consideration the information contained in the full announcement, published on SENS on 21 February 2023, via the JSE link.

The full announcement and the reviewed interim financial results will be available on the Company's website at: https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-results

Sasol's President and Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Grobler, and Chief Financial Officer, Hanré Rossouw, will present the results at 09h00 (SA time) on 21 February 2023, followed by a market call to address questions.

Please connect to the call via the webcast link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/links/sasol230221.html

or via teleconference call link: https://services.choruscall.za.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5006357&linkSecurityString=c4593dfa0

The recording of the presentation will be available on the website thereafter.

Copies of the full announcement and the reviewed interim financial results may also be requested from the office of the Chief Investor Relations Officer, [email protected] or +27 10 344 9280.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

Disclaimer - Forward-looking statements

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments, and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and measures taken in response, on Sasol's business, results of operations, markets, employees, financial condition and liquidity; the effectiveness of any actions taken by Sasol to address or limit any impact of COVID-19 on its business; the capital cost of our projects and the timing of project milestones; our ability to obtain financing to meet the funding requirements of our capital investment programme, as well as to fund our ongoing business activities and to pay dividends; statements regarding our future results of operations and financial condition, and regarding future economic performance including cost containment, cash conservation programmes and business optimisation initiatives; recent and proposed accounting pronouncements and their impact on our future results of operations and financial condition; our business strategy, performance outlook, plans, objectives or goals; statements regarding future competition, volume growth and changes in market share in the industries and markets for our products; our existing or anticipated investments, acquisitions of new businesses or the disposal of existing businesses, including estimates or projection of internal rates of return and future profitability; our estimated oil, gas and coal reserves; the probable future outcome of litigation, legislative, regulatory and fiscal developments, including statements regarding our ability to comply with future laws and regulations; future fluctuations in refining margins and crude oil, natural gas and petroleum and chemical product prices; the demand, pricing and cyclicality of oil, gas and petrochemical product prices; changes in the fuel and gas pricing mechanisms in South Africa and their effects on prices, our operating results and profitability; statements regarding future fluctuations in exchange and interest rates and changes in credit ratings; total shareholder return; our current or future products and anticipated customer demand for these products; assumptions relating to macroeconomics; climate change impacts and our climate change strategies, our development of sustainability within our Energy and Chemicals Businesses, our energy efficiency improvement, carbon and GHG emission reduction targets, our net zero carbon emissions ambition and future low-carbon initiatives, including relating to green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel; our estimated carbon tax liability; cyber security; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour", "target", "forecast" and "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors and others are discussed more fully in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed on 31 August 2022 and in other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Please note: One billion is defined as one thousand million, bbl - barrel, bscf - billion standard cubic feet, mmscf - million standard cubic feet, oil references brent crude, mmboe - million barrels oil equivalent. All references to years refer to the financial year ended 30 June. Any reference to a calendar year is prefaced by the word "calendar".

