Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPPM ISIN: SE0015962345 Ticker-Symbol: 9ML 
Frankfurt
21.02.23
17:15 Uhr
0,004 Euro
-0,008
-66,67 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART WIRES TECHNOLOGY LTD SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART WIRES TECHNOLOGY LTD SDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.02.2023 | 16:46
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Smart Wires Technology Ltd from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (111/23)

Smart Wires Technology Ltd has applied for its depository receipts to be
delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
depository receipts in Smart Wires Technology Ltd from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

Short name:   GOGRID SDB 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015962345
----------------------------
Order book ID: 225644   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be March 7,
2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.