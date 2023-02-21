Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Smart Wires Technology Ltd from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (111/23)

Smart Wires Technology Ltd has applied for its depository receipts to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the depository receipts in Smart Wires Technology Ltd from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Short name: GOGRID SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015962345 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 225644 ---------------------------- The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be March 7, 2023. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.