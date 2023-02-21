Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Introduces Full Year 2023 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical") (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary:

Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $73.9 million, compared to $61.7 million in fourth quarter 2021 Revenue from lymphedema products increased 14% year-over-year to $65.8 million Revenue from airway clearance products increased 90% year-over-year to $8.1 million

Operating income of $7.9 million, compared to $3.8 million in fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP operating income of $9.5 million, compared to $6.4 million in fourth quarter 2021

Net income of $4.6 million, compared to net loss of $7.5 million in fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP net income of $5.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $5.5 million in fourth quarter 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million, compared to $9.5 million in fourth quarter 2021

Full Year 2022 Summary:

Total revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $246.8 million, compared to $208.1 million in 2021 Revenue from lymphedema products increased 5% year-over-year to $212.3 million, compared to $202.9 million in 2021 Revenue from airway clearance products, acquired on September 8, 2021, totaled $34.5 million in 2022, compared to $5.1 million in 2021

Operating loss of $12.8 million, compared to $1.8 million in 2021 Non-GAAP operating income of $6.2 million, compared to $5.3 million in 2021

Net loss of $17.9 million, compared to $11.8 million in 2021 Non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, compared to $6.5 million in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million, compared to $17.7 million in 2021

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

On January 5, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Carmen Volkart to the Company's Board of Directors

On February 20, 2023, Brent Moen, Chief Financial Officer, announced his intention to retire in 2023

"We are pleased with how we finished 2022, with total revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 20%, coupled with significant year-over-year improvements in fourth quarter profitability," said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. "Our revenue growth was driven by strong contributions from both our lymphedema and airway clearance products, as we continued to benefit from the improving productivity of our lymphedema salesforce, the introduction of our Flexitouch ComfortEase lower extremity garments and solid demand from our DME channel partners for our AffloVest airway clearance therapy."

Mr. Reuvers continued, "Our 2023 guidance reflects our progress in 2022 and cautious optimism as we target a return to double-digit organic revenue growth on an annual basis, while continuing to enhance our profitability profile. In 2023, we are focused on improving productivity within our lymphedema salesforce, expanding our reach with our DME partners, developing and introducing additional new products and enhancing our operational efficiency. In doing so, we aim to extend our leadership in our end markets as we progress towards achieving our stated 2025 goals for long-term, profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $12.2 million, or 20%, to $73.9 million, compared to $61.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $8.3 million, or 14%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line, and an increase of $3.9 million, or 90%, in sales of the airway clearance product line compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $7.3 million, or 16%, to $52.1 million, compared to $44.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 70.5% of revenue, compared to 72.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.2% of revenue, compared to 73.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $3.2 million, or 8%, to $44.2 million, compared to $41.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating income was $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.5 million, compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other expense was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense was $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share were 20.3 million and 19.8 million for the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, increased $38.7 million, or 19%, to $246.8 million, compared to $208.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in revenue was attributable to an increase of $29.4 million in sales of the airway clearance product line, and an increase of $9.4 million, or 5%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $17.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $3.6 million, compared to $6.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share were 20.1 million and 19.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.3 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $17.7 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $21.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $49.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $28.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $55.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2021.

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full year 2023 total revenue in the range of $269.0 million to $273.0 million, representing growth of approximately 9% to 11% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $246.8 million in 2022.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "confident," "outlook," "guidance," "project," "goals," "look forward," "poised," "designed," "plan," "return," "focused," "prospects" or "remain" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company's control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the impacts of inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company's liquidity to pursue its business objectives; the Company's ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; adverse economic conditions or intense competition; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier; entry of new competitors and products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government regulation; loss or retirement of key executives, including prior to identifying a successor; technological obsolescence of the Company's products; technical problems with the Company's research and products; the Company's ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company's ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, and the Company's inability to mitigate such impacts; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss), which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income or loss, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges and inventory write-offs, plus acquisition costs, plus litigation defense costs, plus or minus the change in fair value of earn-out, and plus executive transition costs. Non-GAAP gross profit in this release represents gross profit plus non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, and inventory purchase price adjustments. Non-GAAP gross margin in this release represents non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in this release represents operating income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition costs and expenses, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition costs and expenses, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses and adjusted for the income tax effect on reconciling items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company's operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company's compensation program.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company's GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,929 $ 28,229 Accounts receivable 54,826 49,478 Net investment in leases 16,130 12,482 Inventories 23,124 19,217 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,754 4,141 Total current assets 119,763 113,547 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 6,077 6,750 Right of use operating lease assets 21,322 23,984 Intangible assets, net 50,375 54,081 Goodwill 31,063 31,063 Accounts receivable, non-current 23,061 12,847 Other non-current assets 3,335 1,998 Total non-current assets 135,233 130,723 Total assets $ 254,996 $ 244,270 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,984 $ 5,023 Note payable 2,968 2,960 Earn-out, current 13,050 3,250 Accrued payroll and related taxes 17,100 12,139 Accrued expenses 9,240 5,262 Income taxes payable 2,336 16 Operating lease liabilities 2,500 2,506 Other current liabilities 7,152 3,305 Total current liabilities 64,330 34,461 Non-current liabilities Revolving line of credit, non-current 24,916 24,857 Note payable, non-current 20,979 26,933 Earn-out, non-current - 2,950 Accrued warranty reserve, non-current 2,207 3,108 Income taxes payable, non-current 298 348 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,866 23,354 Deferred income taxes - 32 Total non-current liabilities 69,266 81,582 Total liabilities 133,596 116,043 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 20,252,677 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 19,877,786 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 131,001 119,962 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (9,621 ) 8,245 Total stockholders' equity 121,400 128,227 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 254,996 $ 244,270





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Sales revenue $ 63,365 $ 53,699 $ 211,345 $ 177,914 Rental revenue 10,535 8,029 35,440 30,143 Total revenue 73,900 61,728 246,785 208,057 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 18,253 13,797 59,619 50,222 Cost of rental revenue 3,550 3,121 11,190 9,622 Total cost of revenue 21,803 16,918 70,809 59,844 Gross profit Gross profit - sales revenue 45,112 39,902 151,726 127,692 Gross profit - rental revenue 6,985 4,908 24,250 20,521 Gross profit 52,097 44,810 175,976 148,213 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 27,083 24,826 106,418 86,775 Research and development 2,139 1,774 7,088 5,659 Reimbursement, general and administrative 13,427 14,000 60,796 56,802 Intangible asset amortization and earn-out 1,598 445 14,432 739 Total operating expenses 44,247 41,045 188,734 149,975 Income (loss) from operations 7,850 3,765 (12,758 ) (1,762 ) Other expense (950 ) (377 ) (2,715 ) (531 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,900 3,388 (15,473 ) (2,293 ) Income tax expense 2,279 10,883 2,393 9,518 Net income (loss) $ 4,621 $ (7,495 ) $ (17,866 ) $ (11,811 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.23 $ (0.38 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.60 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.38 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per common share Basic 20,204,479 19,790,838 20,067,969 19,719,485 Diluted 20,293,825 19,790,838 20,067,969 19,719,485





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (17,866 ) $ (11,811 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,268 3,681 Deferred income taxes (32 ) 10,230 Stock-based compensation expense 9,600 10,173 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles 20 20 Change in fair value of earn-out liability 11,850 (200 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (5,348 ) (5,629 ) Net investment in leases (3,648 ) (1,774 ) Inventories (3,907 ) 972 Income taxes 2,270 (2,294 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (950 ) (1,489 ) Right of use operating lease assets 168 614 Accounts receivable, non-current (10,214 ) (3,414 ) Accounts payable 4,961 826 Accrued payroll and related taxes 4,961 551 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,076 2,175 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,209 2,631 Cash flows from investing activities Payments related to acquisition - (79,829 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,780 ) (2,103 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 11 - Intangible assets expenditures (140 ) (252 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,909 ) (82,184 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of note payable - 30,000 Proceeds from revolving line of credit - 25,000 Payment on earn-out (5,000 ) - Payments on note payable (6,000 ) - Payments of deferred debt issuance costs (39 ) (188 ) Taxes paid for net share settlement of performance and restricted stock units - (1,173 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 153 3,976 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan 1,286 2,312 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,600 ) 59,927 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,300 ) (19,626 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 28,229 47,855 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 21,929 $ 28,229 Supplemental cash flow disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 2,186 $ 130 Cash paid for taxes $ 44 $ 1,593 Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 38 $ 23





The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Lymphedema products $ 65,764 $ 57,445 $ 212,266 $ 202,913 Airway clearance products 8,136 4,283 34,519 5,144 Total $ 73,900 $ 61,728 $ 246,785 $ 208,057 Percentage of total revenue Lymphedema products 89 % 93 % 86 % 98 % Airway clearance products 11 % 7 % 14 % 2 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





The following table contains a reconciliation of gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 73,900 $ 61,728 $ 246,785 $ 208,057 Gross profit, as reported $ 52,097 $ 44,810 $ 175,976 $ 148,213 Gross margin, as reported 70.5 % 72.6 % 71.3 % 71.2 % Reconciling items affecting gross margin: Non-cash intangible amortization expense $ 314 $ 308 $ 1,247 $ 412 Inventory write-offs 215 - 215 588 Inventory purchase price adjustments - 150 - 200 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 52,626 $ 45,268 $ 177,438 $ 149,413 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.2 % 73.3 % 71.9 % 71.8 %





The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 7,850 $ 3,765 $ (12,758 ) $ (1,762 ) Reconciling items affecting operating income (loss): Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 314 $ 308 $ 1,247 $ 412 Inventory write-offs 215 - 215 588 Inventory purchase price adjustments - 150 - 200 Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 646 645 2,582 939 Acquisition costs & expenses - 112 - 886 Change in fair value of earn-out 952 (200 ) 11,850 (200 ) Litigation defense costs (447 ) 1,318 2,830 3,669 Executive transition expenses (10 ) 340 280 526 Non-GAAP operating income: $ 9,520 $ 6,438 $ 6,246 $ 5,258





The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss):

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,621 $ (7,495 ) $ (17,866 ) $ (11,811 ) Reconciling items affecting net income (loss): Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 314 $ 308 $ 1,247 $ 412 Inventory write-offs 215 - 215 588 Inventory purchase price adjustments - 150 - 200 Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 646 645 2,582 939 Acquisition costs & expenses - 112 - 886 Change in fair value of earn-out 952 (200 ) 11,850 (200 ) Litigation defense costs (447 ) 1,318 2,830 3,669 Executive transition expenses (10 ) 340 280 526 Income tax expense on reconciling items* (418 ) (668 ) (4,751 ) (1,755 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,873 $ (5,490 ) $ (3,613 ) $ (6,546 ) * The effect of income tax on the reconciling items is estimated using the Company's effective statutory tax rate.





The following table contains a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods: