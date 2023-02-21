Sinch AB: Sinch Contact Pro Solution Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP Store

Contact center solution empowers enterprises with a well-integrated, safe option for providing superior omnichannel customer service

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - February 21, 2023 - Sinch, the Customer Communications Cloud, today announced its Sinch Contact Pro solution, supporting omnichannel customer service at scale, is now an SAP Endorsed App available on SAP® Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem to help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Of the thousands of SAP partners, only 30 of them are endorsed by SAP, with Sinch Contact Pro being the only SAP-endorsed contact center solution. The solution works with SAP® S/4HANA®, SAP CRM, and SAP Service Cloud.

Endorsed apps complement and extend SAP products and are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes - quickly, easily, and with support from SAP. The solutions are tested and premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmark results. Successfully passing such tests underscores the value that Sinch Contact Pro delivers to SAP customers as an innovative technology partner.

"Delivering omnichannel customer experiences can be a daunting task, if handled piecemeal. As the first and only SAP-endorsed contact center solution, Sinch Contact Pro will streamline omnichannel customer experience and empower businesses that use SAP technology to reach their own customers wherever, and whenever, it best suits them," said Mirko Benetti, VP, Head of Contact Pro Unit, Sinch. "Through our SAP partnership, we've expanded our reach and this endorsement is indicative of our enduring relationship."

With Sinch Contact Pro, companies can provide their customers with superior omnichannel customer service, and can be reached via phone/voice, email, web chat, SMS, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Sinch Contact Pro can integrate out-of-the-box with SAP Service Cloud. Utilizing Sinch Contact Pro, businesses can use the power of AI to drive efficiency and bring customer intimacy to the next level.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. "We applaud Sinch on achieving SAP-endorsed app status for its Contact Pro solution. Partners like Sinch are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."

Businesses that use SAP solutions can now trust Sinch Contact Pro as the SAP-endorsed choice of contact center solution. Sinch Contact Pro is available on SAP Store.

About Sinch

Sinch, the Customer Communications Cloud, directly powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest companies - rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

About SAP

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

###

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Hasen

Sinch VP of Communications

jeffhasen@sinch.com