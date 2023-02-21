First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 1 March 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061277977 (MONSO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062269577 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Monsenso, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 26:5 (DK) Shareholders in Monseso A/S will be allocated 5 (five) subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date. 26 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 1 March - 2023 - 14 March 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 284792 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monsenso A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 3,586,954 new shares of DKK 0.10 and up to 4,933,488 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 0.345 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 3 March 2023 - 16 March 2023, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. (+45) 20720200