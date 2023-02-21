Anzeige
21.02.2023
First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 1 March 2023. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061277977 (MONSO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0062269577                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Monsenso, T-ret                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      26:5 (DK)                           
         Shareholders in Monseso A/S will be allocated 5 (five)     
         subscription rights per share held in the company on the   
         record date. 26 subscription rights are needed to subscribe  
         for one (1) new share at the subscription price        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     1 March - 2023 - 14 March 2023                 
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  284792                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   MONSO T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Monsenso A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 3,586,954 new shares of DKK 0.10
and up to 4,933,488 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 0.345 per
share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 3 March 2023 - 16 March 2023, both days
inclusive. 





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S, John
Norden, tel. (+45) 20720200
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
