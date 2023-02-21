Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
21.02.2023 | 18:06
WowDAO: AI Talents to Solve The Toughest Challenges Voted By 30+ Global AI Executives from major tech giants

AI enthusiasts will gather at the Worldwide AI Hackathon to develop innovative solutions to some of the most interesting topics in the AI industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the next generation of AI at the Worldwide AI Hackathon, where contestants will work on groundbreaking projects that could lead to the creation of the next ChatGPT.

The Worldwide AI Hackathon, a collaborative effort by Wow AI and Transatlantic AI eXchange, is an opportunity for individuals such as students, developers, AI engineers, data scientists, and AI startup founders to make a significant impact in the field of artificial intelligence. As part of the WowDAO (the first decentralized autonomous organization for the AI community, currently in early development), participants will have the chance to create new and innovative AI products within the three hottest areas as determined by a panel of over 30 esteemed judges in the executive level from major companies including Google, Apple, Microsoft, SAP, Samsung, Oracle, IBM, Intel, Qualcomm, Accenture, among many others.

These competitions include generative AI applications, the use of synthetic data, and self-supervised learning applications in the autonomous industry.

The Worldwide AI Hackathon offers a unique chance for its participants to receive guidance from a diverse group of experts including data scientists, AI engineers, software engineers, project managers, and more from companies such as Meta, Amazon, Airbus, Shell, Starbucks, Heineken, Pepsico, GE Aerospace, Mastercard, Well Fargo among others.

Additionally, participants will have access to resources and the opportunity to network with professionals in the field. As a reward for their hard work, winners will receive cash prizes and the chance to showcase their inventions in San Francisco in front of thousands of attendees, raise funds from investors, as well as support to bring their products to market through IP-NFTs in the DAO ecosystem.

About the purpose of the Worldwide AI Hackathon

The Worldwide AI Hackathon serves as the initial step in launching the WowDAO, a comprehensive, blockchain-based ecosystem for AI innovations, from ideation to building AI/ML models and implementing them, to commercializing them through Intellectual Property Non-fungible Tokens (IP-NFTs). Our goal is to democratize AI by creating a global, collaborative, and decentralized organization. We are joined in this mission by leading AI experts, who are AI executives from major tech giants and corporations. The WowDAO is built by and for the AI community, where every member has a voice in shaping the future of the organization, and profits and benefits are distributed among all community members. Additionally, all participants of the hackathon will receive Airdrop tokens to become a part of the WowDAO.

Register for the 2023 Worldwide AI Hackathon now: http://shorturl.at/hikwF
Worldwide AI Hackathon Website: https://wowdao.ai/
Discord: https://discord.gg/ZTdtahSRfS

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-talents-to-solve-the-toughest-challenges-voted-by-30-global-ai-executives-from-major-tech-giants-301751364.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
