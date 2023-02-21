Capital.com Announces New UK Headquarters in London, St. James

The relocation to a bespoke high-tech workspace reflects the firm's growth in the UK and commitment to a culture of collaboration and innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Capital.com announced today the opening of its new UK headquarters in St. James, London. The relocation of its London office to a 21,000 square foot custom-designed workspace, reaffirms Capital.com's long-term commitment to nurturing talent and servicing its client base within one of the world's leading financial centres.

Commenting on the opening of the new UK headquarters, Peter Hetherington, Group Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com Group, said:

"Everyone is delighted to be moving into our new cutting-edge workspace in London's St James's. The new office space will better accommodate our growing team and enable us to continue to provide quality support and service to our clients. The additional space will also help drive innovation and allow greater collaboration and knowledge sharing across our teams. This move represents a significant milestone for our fast-growing company."

Capital.com's new UK headquarters includes more than 20 meeting rooms, acoustic pods, quiet zones, a Metaverse room and a sizeable seminar room that can accommodate up to 50 people.

As one of the firm's seven global offices, Capital.com's new UK headquarters will be the base for over 100 employees. The UK office will continue to use a hybrid working model and continue to house key members of Capital.com's global leadership team, including the Group CEO, Chief Product Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Group Head of Risk. Capital.com's previous UK headquarters site was located at Great Queen Street, London.

Notes to Editors

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth fintech company empowering people to participate in financial markets through simple and innovative online trading platforms. Its intuitive award-winning platform, available on web and app, enables traders to trade thousands of world-renowned markets. To help traders trade with confidence, the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one 'Investmate' app delivers financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.

Capital.com has a global network with offices located in Cyprus, UK and Australia. In 2022, the platform reported 83% per cent growth in user accounts, making it one of Europe's fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 7 million registered users.

Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

SOURCE: Capital.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740151/Capitalcom-Announces-New-UK-Headquarters-in-London-St-James