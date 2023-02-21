Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that company leaders plan to participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and 9:15 p.m. Central European Time.

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

