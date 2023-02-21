Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWHH ISIN: US0708301041 Ticker-Symbol: LTD0 
Tradegate
16.02.23
21:55 Uhr
40,250 Euro
+0,215
+0,54 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BATH & BODY WORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BATH & BODY WORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,86038,78022:37
38,19538,38022:00
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2023 | 22:14
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forbes Names Bath & Body Works to List of America's Best Large Employers

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) today announced that it was recognized by Forbes as one of America's best large employers. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list, and the ranking is based on a survey of about 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with 5,000 or more employees.

Participants were asked if they would recommend their current employers to friends and family (on a scale of 0 to 10), and to cite any other employer they would also recommend. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the best large employers in the country," says Bath & Body Works Chief Human Resources Officer Deon Riley. "We've worked hard to create a culture where everyone belongs, and we will continue taking strides to make Bath & Body Works a great place to work."

For information on careers at Bath & Body Works, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS
We make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

For more information, please contact:
Bath & Body Works, Inc.:
Media Relations
Emmy Beach
Communications@bbw.com

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740233/Forbes-Names-Bath-Body-Works-to-List-of-Americas-Best-Large-Employers

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.