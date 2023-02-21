Forbes Names Bath & Body Works to List of America's Best Large Employers

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) today announced that it was recognized by Forbes as one of America's best large employers. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list, and the ranking is based on a survey of about 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with 5,000 or more employees.

Participants were asked if they would recommend their current employers to friends and family (on a scale of 0 to 10), and to cite any other employer they would also recommend. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the best large employers in the country," says Bath & Body Works Chief Human Resources Officer Deon Riley. "We've worked hard to create a culture where everyone belongs, and we will continue taking strides to make Bath & Body Works a great place to work."

For information on careers at Bath & Body Works, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

We make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

For more information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works, Inc.:

Media Relations

Emmy Beach

Communications@bbw.com

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740233/Forbes-Names-Bath-Body-Works-to-List-of-Americas-Best-Large-Employers