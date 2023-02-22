Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
22.02.2023
GEMFOREX and David Beckham Collaboration Celebrates its Second Year Together

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEMFOREX, Asia's leading online financial platform celebrates its second year of a multi-year partnership with sporting icon, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, David Beckham.

David Beckham

As one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, David has already helped to promote GEMFOREX and its services across Asia during the last year.

A spokesman for GEMFOREX commented: "David has been the perfect partner to take us on the next leg of our journey together, helping to drive the brand forward. With a recent new brand identity, GEMFOREX continues to expand by developing innovative products and remains passionate about delivering the best for its customers."

Beckham said: "It has been great working with GEMFOREX across Asia in the past year, and I am looking forward to continuing our partnership through 2023 and beyond."

About David Beckham

One of the World's most recognized personalities, David Beckham, OBE is a true football icon with a career boasting over 20 years with some of the biggest clubs in the world. After retiring from playing, Beckham has established himself as a successful businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist working strategically and creatively with many of the world's leading brands.

In 2018 Beckham fulfilled a lifelong ambition to be an owner of a football club and Inter Miami CF started playing last year. In 2019, David co-founded Studio 99, a global production and content studio that currently focuses on unscripted films, series, and format development.

Beckham has played a crucial role as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF for nearly two decades, promoting and protecting the rights of the world's most vulnerable children. He launched his ground-breaking 7 Funds to protect millions of children around the world.

About GEMFOREX

GEMFOREX is a global broker offering CFDs trades on financial derivatives to more than 400,000 clients globally. Built by traders for traders, GEMFOREX has grown into a global and well-established brand offering high-quality services to every client.

With a unique combination of innovative products, GEMFOREX strives to provide robust trading conditions for experienced traders and is intuitive enough for beginners. While offering one of the industry's best trading conditions and fastest execution times, GEMFOREX also prioritizes the safety of clients' funds and data security.

Together with the clients, GEMFOREX continues to achieve its ambitious growth objectives. Open an account with GEMFOREX here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006785/David_Beckham.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963497/GEMFOREX_logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/GEMFOREX)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gemforex-and-david-beckham-collaboration-celebrates-its-second-year-together-301751917.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
