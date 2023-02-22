

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup (C) awarded Jane Fraser compensation of $24.5 million for 2022, her first full year as chief executive officer of the company. That compared with the $22.5 million pay package she received in 2021.



The CEO's compensation consists of a flat base salary of $1.5 million and a total incentive award of $23 million, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.



The compensation committee of Citigroup's board increased the portion of Fraser's incentive compensation that will be paid in deferred Citi common stock awards from 20% in 2021 to 35% for 2022, and reduced the portion of Fraser's incentive compensation that will be paid in cash from 30% to 15%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!