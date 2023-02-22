Anzeige
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
21.02.23
21:57 Uhr
123,72 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
22.02.2023 | 06:06
IBM Report: Ransomware Persisted Despite Improved Detection in 2022

Manufacturing Most Extorted Industry; Email Thread Hijacking Attempts Spike; Time to Ransom Moves from Months to Days

ARMONK, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security today released its annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index finding that although ransomware's share of incidents declined only slightly (4 percentage points) from 2021 to 2022, defenders were more successful detecting and preventing ransomware. Despite this, attackers continued to innovate with the report showing the average time to complete a ransomware attack dropped from 2 months down to less than 4 days.

