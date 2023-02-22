Aiming to support one of the UN's 17 SDGs - Zero Hunger, the project "No Waste No Hunger" is attracting a number of ambassadors from all over the world.

"No Waste No Hunger", a food waste educational project created by Mediamark Digital, introduces its ambassadors from different countries who will help to reach more people and remind them of the importance of reducing waste. Started with ambassadors from different countries: USA, Canada, UK, Azerbaijan, Ethiopia and others, "No Waste No Hunger" is on the way to spread its influence and increasing awareness among people all around the world about food security and nutrition.





No Waste No Hunger: A Global Social Project That Aims to Draw Attention to World Hunger and Food Waste



Every year, global food waste costs $1 trillion - a notable money to feed 2 billion people. As a part of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to end hunger, achieve food security, and improve nutrition while ensuring sustainable agriculture, UN's 17 SDG - Zero Hunger is receiving a remarkable notice from people who want to promote better and more sustainable agriculture. Based on the topic of food waste and hunger, Mediamark Digital Agency launches the educational "No Waste No Hunger" project to promote the mission of food waste reducing.

Aiming to reach at least 100 million people to remind them how Food Waste and Hunger topic is important, the "No Waste No Hunger" project currently has 7 prominent ambassadors. Youssef Esawy - a well-known model and fashion content creator, Lauren Sesselmann - an American-born Canadian soccer player and Olympic bronze medalist, Gulpari Bayramova - a successful Azerbaijani businesswoman, and Yohanis Gebreyesus - an international author, chef, and managing director of CY Dynamics, are among the global ambassadors.

Orkhan Rzayev, the founder of the "No Waste No Hunger" project, believes there is a huge opportunity to educate people on food waste. He says, they started working with different celebrities, organizations, hotels, and restaurants to find a better way to draw attention to global hunger and food waste.

The project was already featured on the New York and London streets and in major media outlets. Also "Kitchen Plus", a restaurant in Baku, Azerbaijan put up posters on their tables in support of the campaign. The posters are designed to help customers understand the importance of reducing food waste and helping those in need.

For more information, please visit: https://nowastenohunger.com/.

About Mediamark Digital

Mediamark Digital is a marketing & PR Agency domiciled in Lewes, US. With 7 years of experience, the Agency gives companies an opportunity to reach millions of potential users in a short time. They make it easy for companies of all sizes - and from companies across the globe - to get their advertisements in Times Square and other cool places in the US, and also to reach users through social media and other digital platforms. For further information, please see the Company's website at https://mediamark.digital/.

Media Contact

Name: Orkhan Rzayev

Email: info@mediamark.digital

Organization: Mediamark Digital

Address: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE.

Website: https://mediamark.digital/

