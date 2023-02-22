LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK), an Anglo-Australian mining major, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 profit after tax attributable to owners dropped 41 percent to $12.42 billion from last year's $21.09 billion.
Underlying earnings per share were 819.6 US cents, down 38 percent from 1,321.1 US cents last year. Underlying EBITDA dropped 30 percent to $26.27 billion.
Consolidated sales revenue declined 13 percent to $55.55 billion from $63.50 billion a year ago.
