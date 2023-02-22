

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK), an Anglo-Australian mining major, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 profit after tax attributable to owners dropped 41 percent to $12.42 billion from last year's $21.09 billion.



Underlying earnings per share were 819.6 US cents, down 38 percent from 1,321.1 US cents last year. Underlying EBITDA dropped 30 percent to $26.27 billion.



Consolidated sales revenue declined 13 percent to $55.55 billion from $63.50 billion a year ago.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!