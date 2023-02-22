DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

PRESS RELEASE

2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

Paris - February 22, 2023

At its meeting on February 21, 2023, the Patrimoine & Commerce Supervisory Board reviewed the Company's operations and approved the 2022 financial statements (1), prepared by Management.

-- Group share of net profit increasing by +51.7% at EUR 47.8m

-- Collection rate at 98.1% on rents and service charges

-- Portfolio valuation of EUR 841m

-- Dividend payment of EUR 1.30 per share, +4.0% vs. last year, implying a 7.9% yield on share price, as wellas a 4.6% yield on NAV

Key figures

Key financials 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % 12 months 12 months Gross Rental Income EUR 47.3m EUR 43.7m +8.3% Funds from operations EUR 29.3m EUR 26.7m +9.6% Group share of net profit EUR 47.8m EUR 31.5m +51.7% Alternative Performance Measures 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % Asset appraisal value (excluding transfer taxes) (2) EUR 841.3m EUR 807.0m +4.3% Capitalization rate (3) 7.0% 7.2% n.a. LTV ratio (4) 44.0% 45.2% n.a. NAV (excluding transfer taxes - EUR/share) 28.5 EUR 26.7 EUR +6.8% NAV (excluding transfer taxes) EUR 431.2m EUR 400.2m +7.8%

Eric Duval, Managing Director and Founder of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « The solid results for fiscal year 2022, both in terms of operational and financial performance, confirm the attractiveness of the Group's business model as the leader of low-cost retail park market players in France. With over EUR 50m in acquisitions and EUR 40m in disposals during the year, we demonstrated our capacity to carry out targeted acquisitions but also the good liquidity of our assets in line with appraisers values. Supported by a robust financial structure, and our confidence in delivering a sustainable growth, we will propose a distribution of a EUR 1.30 dividend per share, up by +4.0% compared to last year. »

Operational performance

In an uncertain economic context, characterized by inflation and the rise in interest rates, Patrimoine & Commerce saw its gross rental income increase by +8.3%, and maintained a very dynamic asset rotation strategy, with the acquisition of seven retail properties, and the disposal of eight assets during 2022.

The retail park model proved its performance and alignment with current trends in consumption. Besides core strengths of the model (human-sized stores, easy car parking, limited service charges, adapted rents), retail parks stand out with an activity not very dependent on tourism, focused on local consumption, open spaces and high attractivity for discount stores.

Patrimoine & Commerce had a sustained leasing activity and signed 55 leases (of which 21 renewals). The financial occupancy rate is increasing and stands at 94.3% (5) on the portfolio. The collection rate on rents and service charges invoiced in 2022 stands at 98.1%.

FFO increasing by +9.6%

In 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce continued to deliver a solid financial performance.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce reported consolidated gross rental income of EUR 47.3m, against EUR 43.7m for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % Like-for-like 41.6 39.9 +4.3% Acquisitions 3.9 0.4 n.a Disposals 1.3 3.5 n.a Properties under restructuring 0.5 - n.a Gross rental income 47.3 43.7 +8.3%

The increase of gross rental income is mainly explained by (i) the effect of the acquisitions and disposals made in 2021 and 2022 (ii) the delivery of restructuring operations on a property in Martinique and (iii) the like-for-like increase, driven by contractual indexation (2.5% in average on the period) and the decrease in the amortization of Covid-19 rent free periods.

Net rental income stands at 93% of gross rental income (stable compared to 2021), mainly composed of unrecovered rental expenses and provisions for credit losses:

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % Gross rental income * 47.3 43.7 +8.3% Entry fees 0.0 0.2 n.a. Gross rental revenue 47.4 43.9 +7.8% Unrecovered rental expenses (2.7) (2.4) +9.8% Other building expenses (0.6) (0.7) n.a. Net rental income 44.2 40.8 +8.3% * incl. rental guarantees

Operating expenses and other revenues remained under control at EUR 5.0m (vs. EUR 4.5m in 2021), the increase derives from property management costs (leasing fees, asset management fees based on the evolution of rents).

Net cost of debt amounted to EUR 9.5m in 2022, almost stable compared to last year (+0.7%). In a context of a rise in interest rates, the Company continues to benefit from the renegotiations carried out in the past years, as well as from the hedging of its debt portfolio. The average interest rate on debt is 2.07% for the 12 months ending December 31, 2022 (versus 2.04% in 2021), while 79% of the debt is either at fixed rate or at hedged variable rate.

Recurring net result (FFO) amounted to EUR 29.3m in 2022, compared to EUR 26.7m in 2021:

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % Restated current operational result 39.2 36.3 +7.9% Restated net cost of debt (9.5) (9.4) +0.7% Current taxes (0.4) (0.2) n.a. Funds from operations (FFO) (6) 29.3 26.7 +9.6% Diluted FFO per share 1.93 1.78 +8.6%

The external appraisal valuation campaign resulted in a fair value adjustment of +EUR 14.9m in 2022, reflecting the resilience of the portfolio in a context of high inflation and of sharp rise in interest rates.

Including the share of the result of companies accounted for using the equity method (+EUR 0.5m), other non-recurring revenues and charges (-EUR 1.4m), and the contribution of hedging strategies on debt (+EUR 2.8m), net profit amounted to EUR 46.1m for the fiscal year 2022 and EUR 47.8m in group share, increasing by +51.7% compared to last year.

Decrease of the LTV ratio and increase of the NAV per share at EUR 28.5 (+6.8%)

The Group consolidated net debt of EUR 360.9m as of December 31, 2022, implies a Loan-to-Value ratio of 44.0%, leaving a significant investment capacity compared to the target of 50% set by Patrimoine & Commerce.

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Net Debt 360.9 359.2 (-) other lease liabilities (0.6) (0.6) (+) deposits on real estate projects 0,0 (0.3) (-) financial instruments 2.2 (1.3) Restated Net debt 362.4 357.1 Property valuation (excl. Transfer taxes) 823.9 789.9 Loan To Value ratio 44.0% 45.2%

Net asset value per share amounted to EUR 28.48 (EUR 431.2m) in 2022, an increase of +6.8% versus 2021.

in millions of euros 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 NAV, excl. Transfer taxes 431.2 400.2 NAV per share, excl. Transfer taxes (in euros) 28.48 26.67 Number of shares (excl. Treasury shares) 15 144 241 15 006 681

Development and optimization of the portfolio

As of December 31, 2022, the portfolio valuation (excluding transfer taxes and including properties accounted for using the equity method), reached EUR 841.3m, increasing by +4.3% compared to 2021. The capitalization rate of the properties in operation stands at 7.0%.

in millions of euros Variation Net balance as of January 1, 2022 807.0 Acquisitions 61.8 Disposals (42.5) Fair value impact 15.1 Net balance as of December 31, 2022 841.3

Over 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce continued its development through the acquisition of a retail property in Thonon-les-Bains (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), of a portfolio comprising five properties in Villefranche-de-Rouergue (Occitanie), Gonesse (Île-de-France), Tavers (Centre-Val de Loire), Avranches (Normandie), and Colomiers (Occitanie) and of a retail park in Saint-Paul-lès-Romans (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes). Those investments totalled EUR 53.6m in 2022. Other investments were made on the existing portfolio as well as on restructuring operations in Ville-du-Bois and La Martinique, for a global amount of EUR 8.2m.

Patrimoine & Commerce also completed the disposal of several assets in Epagny (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), Vitrolles (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur), Sarreguemines (Grand Est), Parigné L'Evêque (Pays-de-la-Loire), Bourgoin-Jallieu (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), Salon-de-Provence (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur), and an office property in Guadeloupe, for a total consideration of EUR 42.5m, in line with external appraisers' valuations.

Dividend payment of EUR 1.30 per share

