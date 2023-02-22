PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS -2

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

PRESS RELEASE

2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

Paris - February 22, 2023

At its meeting on February 21, 2023, the Patrimoine & Commerce Supervisory Board reviewed the Company's operations and approved the 2022 financial statements (1), prepared by Management.

-- Group share of net profit increasing by +51.7% at EUR 47.8m

-- Collection rate at 98.1% on rents and service charges

-- Portfolio valuation of EUR 841m

-- Dividend payment of EUR 1.30 per share, +4.0% vs. last year, implying a 7.9% yield on share price, as wellas a 4.6% yield on NAV

Key figures

Key financials 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % 12 months 12 months Gross Rental Income EUR 47.3m EUR 43.7m +8.3% Funds from operations EUR 29.3m EUR 26.7m +9.6% Group share of net profit EUR 47.8m EUR 31.5m +51.7% Alternative Performance Measures 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % Asset appraisal value (excluding transfer taxes) (2) EUR 841.3m EUR 807.0m +4.3% Capitalization rate (3) 7.0% 7.2% n.a. LTV ratio (4) 44.0% 45.2% n.a. NAV (excluding transfer taxes - EUR/share) 28.5 EUR 26.7 EUR +6.8% NAV (excluding transfer taxes) EUR 431.2m EUR 400.2m +7.8%

Eric Duval, Managing Director and Founder of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « The solid results for fiscal year 2022, both in terms of operational and financial performance, confirm the attractiveness of the Group's business model as the leader of low-cost retail park market players in France. With over EUR 50m in acquisitions and EUR 40m in disposals during the year, we demonstrated our capacity to carry out targeted acquisitions but also the good liquidity of our assets in line with appraisers values. Supported by a robust financial structure, and our confidence in delivering a sustainable growth, we will propose a distribution of a EUR 1.30 dividend per share, up by +4.0% compared to last year. »

Operational performance

In an uncertain economic context, characterized by inflation and the rise in interest rates, Patrimoine & Commerce saw its gross rental income increase by +8.3%, and maintained a very dynamic asset rotation strategy, with the acquisition of seven retail properties, and the disposal of eight assets during 2022.

The retail park model proved its performance and alignment with current trends in consumption. Besides core strengths of the model (human-sized stores, easy car parking, limited service charges, adapted rents), retail parks stand out with an activity not very dependent on tourism, focused on local consumption, open spaces and high attractivity for discount stores.

Patrimoine & Commerce had a sustained leasing activity and signed 55 leases (of which 21 renewals). The financial occupancy rate is increasing and stands at 94.3% (5) on the portfolio. The collection rate on rents and service charges invoiced in 2022 stands at 98.1%.

FFO increasing by +9.6%

In 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce continued to deliver a solid financial performance.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce reported consolidated gross rental income of EUR 47.3m, against EUR 43.7m for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % Like-for-like 41.6 39.9 +4.3% Acquisitions 3.9 0.4 n.a Disposals 1.3 3.5 n.a Properties under restructuring 0.5 - n.a Gross rental income 47.3 43.7 +8.3%

The increase of gross rental income is mainly explained by (i) the effect of the acquisitions and disposals made in 2021 and 2022 (ii) the delivery of restructuring operations on a property in Martinique and (iii) the like-for-like increase, driven by contractual indexation (2.5% in average on the period) and the decrease in the amortization of Covid-19 rent free periods.

Net rental income stands at 93% of gross rental income (stable compared to 2021), mainly composed of unrecovered rental expenses and provisions for credit losses:

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % Gross rental income * 47.3 43.7 +8.3% Entry fees 0.0 0.2 n.a. Gross rental revenue 47.4 43.9 +7.8% Unrecovered rental expenses (2.7) (2.4) +9.8% Other building expenses (0.6) (0.7) n.a. Net rental income 44.2 40.8 +8.3% * incl. rental guarantees

Operating expenses and other revenues remained under control at EUR 5.0m (vs. EUR 4.5m in 2021), the increase derives from property management costs (leasing fees, asset management fees based on the evolution of rents).

Net cost of debt amounted to EUR 9.5m in 2022, almost stable compared to last year (+0.7%). In a context of a rise in interest rates, the Company continues to benefit from the renegotiations carried out in the past years, as well as from the hedging of its debt portfolio. The average interest rate on debt is 2.07% for the 12 months ending December 31, 2022 (versus 2.04% in 2021), while 79% of the debt is either at fixed rate or at hedged variable rate.

Recurring net result (FFO) amounted to EUR 29.3m in 2022, compared to EUR 26.7m in 2021:

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % Restated current operational result 39.2 36.3 +7.9% Restated net cost of debt (9.5) (9.4) +0.7% Current taxes (0.4) (0.2) n.a. Funds from operations (FFO) (6) 29.3 26.7 +9.6% Diluted FFO per share 1.93 1.78 +8.6%

The external appraisal valuation campaign resulted in a fair value adjustment of +EUR 14.9m in 2022, reflecting the resilience of the portfolio in a context of high inflation and of sharp rise in interest rates.

Including the share of the result of companies accounted for using the equity method (+EUR 0.5m), other non-recurring revenues and charges (-EUR 1.4m), and the contribution of hedging strategies on debt (+EUR 2.8m), net profit amounted to EUR 46.1m for the fiscal year 2022 and EUR 47.8m in group share, increasing by +51.7% compared to last year.

Decrease of the LTV ratio and increase of the NAV per share at EUR 28.5 (+6.8%)

The Group consolidated net debt of EUR 360.9m as of December 31, 2022, implies a Loan-to-Value ratio of 44.0%, leaving a significant investment capacity compared to the target of 50% set by Patrimoine & Commerce.

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Net Debt 360.9 359.2 (-) other lease liabilities (0.6) (0.6) (+) deposits on real estate projects 0,0 (0.3) (-) financial instruments 2.2 (1.3) Restated Net debt 362.4 357.1 Property valuation (excl. Transfer taxes) 823.9 789.9 Loan To Value ratio 44.0% 45.2%

Net asset value per share amounted to EUR 28.48 (EUR 431.2m) in 2022, an increase of +6.8% versus 2021.

in millions of euros 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 NAV, excl. Transfer taxes 431.2 400.2 NAV per share, excl. Transfer taxes (in euros) 28.48 26.67 Number of shares (excl. Treasury shares) 15 144 241 15 006 681

Development and optimization of the portfolio

As of December 31, 2022, the portfolio valuation (excluding transfer taxes and including properties accounted for using the equity method), reached EUR 841.3m, increasing by +4.3% compared to 2021. The capitalization rate of the properties in operation stands at 7.0%.

in millions of euros Variation Net balance as of January 1, 2022 807.0 Acquisitions 61.8 Disposals (42.5) Fair value impact 15.1 Net balance as of December 31, 2022 841.3

Over 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce continued its development through the acquisition of a retail property in Thonon-les-Bains (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), of a portfolio comprising five properties in Villefranche-de-Rouergue (Occitanie), Gonesse (Île-de-France), Tavers (Centre-Val de Loire), Avranches (Normandie), and Colomiers (Occitanie) and of a retail park in Saint-Paul-lès-Romans (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes). Those investments totalled EUR 53.6m in 2022. Other investments were made on the existing portfolio as well as on restructuring operations in Ville-du-Bois and La Martinique, for a global amount of EUR 8.2m.

Patrimoine & Commerce also completed the disposal of several assets in Epagny (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), Vitrolles (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur), Sarreguemines (Grand Est), Parigné L'Evêque (Pays-de-la-Loire), Bourgoin-Jallieu (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), Salon-de-Provence (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur), and an office property in Guadeloupe, for a total consideration of EUR 42.5m, in line with external appraisers' valuations.

Dividend payment of EUR 1.30 per share

The distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Patrimoine & Commerce. The proposed dividend is increasing by +4.0% compared to last year and implies a 4.6% yield on net asset value per share as of December 31, 2022, and of 7.9% on the current stock price as of February 21, 2023.

Agenda

April 12, 2023 First-Quarter 2023 activity

June 8, 2023 Annual General Meeting

July 26, 2023 First-Half 2023 results

October 11, 2023 Third-Quarter 2023 activity

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 520,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Notes: 1 The consolidated financial statements have been subject to audit procedures. The Statutory Auditors' report is to be issued shortly

2 Incl. Group share of Cherbourg and Studio Prod and assets held for sale.

3 Based on annualized rents (or market rental value for vacant spaces) and on property valuation excl. transfer taxes

4 Adjusted for hedging instruments

5 Excluding strategic vacancy

6 As of December 31, 2022, the current operational result and the net cost of debt are restated from operating expenses, other income and financial expenses of the real estate development activity (-EUR 0.7m)

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact:

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE KEIMA Communication Eric DUVAL Emmanuel DOVERGNE Managing Director +33 (0)1 56 43 44 63 +33 (0)1 46 99 47 79 emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr

Appendix 1: Recurring net result and Net debt

Recurring net result

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Var. % Gross rental income 47.3 43.7 +8.3% Net rental income 44.2 40.8 +8.2% Operating expenses and other income (5.0) (4.5) +10.8% Adjusted EBITDA 39.2 36.3 +7.9% Net cost of debt (9.5) (9.4) +0.7% Current taxes (0.4) (0.2) n.a. Funds from operations (FFO) 29.3 26.7 +9.6% FFO per share EUR 1.93 EUR 1.78 n.a. Change in fair value of properties 14.9 2.5 n.a. Change in fair value of financial instruments 3.6 1.1 n.a. Equity method investees 0.5 0.9 n.a. Other income and expenses (2.1) (0.0) n.a. Net income 46.1 31.2 +48.0% Minority interest 1.7 0.4 n.a. Net profit, group share 47.8 31.5 +51.7%

Consolidated Net debt

in millions of euros 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Bond loans 30.0 30.0 Borrowings from financial institutions 355.2 340.8 Lease liabilities connected to finance leasing 34.6 41.1 Other lease liabilities 0.6 0.6 Accrued interest 1.8 1.5 Financial liabilities on hedging instruments 0.0 1.4 Bank overdraft 0.0 0.0 Financial liabilities - Partners' current accounts 8.5 4.2 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 3.3 4.1 Total Financial Debt 434.1 423.8 Cash and others 55.2 50.8 Financial assets on hedging instruments 2.2 0.1 Financial assets - Partners' current accounts 15.8 13.7 Consolidated Net Debt 360.9 359.2 Appendix 2: IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements Assets in millions of euros 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Non current assets Investment properties 815.4 771.0 Tangible and intangible assets 0.7 0.6 Investment in equity-accounted companies 7.5 7.4 Non-current financial assets 2.9 1.1 Non-current deferred tax assets 0.1 0.1 Total - Non current assets 826.6 780.2 Current assets Current financial assets 0.2 0.0 Trade and other receivables 22.4 23.0 Other receivables 7.8 9.3 Cash and cash equivalents 55.2 50.8 Total - Current assets 85.5 83.1 Assets held for sale 8.5 18.9 Total assets 920.6 882.1 Equity and Liabilities in millions of euros 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 152.8 150.8 Additional paid-in capital 35.7 40.7 Legal reserves 2.8 2.2 Consolidated reserves 192.1 174.9 Consolidated earnings 47.8 31.5 Total - Equity attributable to owners of the parent 431.2 400.2 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 12.8 14.6 Total equity 444.0 414.7 Non current liabilities Non current financial liabilities 388.8 370.0 Deposits 7.7 7.5 Deferred tax liabilities - - Other long-term liabilities 2.4 3.8 Total - Non current liabilities 398.9 381.2 Current liabilities Current financial liabilities 41.9 50.1 Payroll and tax liabilities 6.7 9.8 Trade payables 8.9 7.2 Other liabilities 16.9 14.9 Total - Current liabilities 74.4 82.0 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 3.3 4.1 Total Equity and Liabilities 920.6 882.1 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Gross rental revenues 47.4 43.9 Service charge income 10.3 10.0 Service charge expenses (12.9) (12.4) Other building expenses (0.6) (0.7) Net rental income 44.2 40.8 External expenses and other taxes (4.8) (4.3) Payroll expenses (0.8) (0.9) Amortization and provisions (0.1) (0.1) Other current operating income and expenses 0.0 0.7 Total - Operating income and expenses (5.7) (4.6) Current operating income 38.5 36.2 Other operating income and expenses (0.7) (0.1) Change in the fair value of investment properties 14.9 2.5 Share in earnings of equity-accounted companies 0.5 0.9 Operating income 53.1 39.4 Financial income 0.4 0.4 Financial expenses (9.9) (9.8) Cost of net debt (9.5) (9.4) Other financial income and expenses 2.8 1.1 Income tax benefit (expense) (0.3) 0.0 Net income 46.1 31.2 Minority interests (1.7) (0.4) Net profit, group share 47.8 31.5 Net income, per share 3.17 2.13 Diluted net income, per share 3.17 2.13 Net income 46.1 31.2 Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - - Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - - Total comprehensive income 46.1 31.2 of which: - Group share 47.8 31.5 - Non controlling interest (1.7) (0.4) Average number of shares outstanding 15 057 573 14 804 270 Consolidated statements of cash flows in millions of euros 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income from consolidated companies 46.1 31.2 Restatements:

