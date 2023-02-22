BayWa re's ECOwind subsidiary and Austrian energy supplier EVN have finished building a 24.5 MWp floating PV plant in Grafenwörth, Austria. They claim it is the biggest such installation in Central Europe.ECOwind and EVN have completed a 24.5 MWp floating PV plant in Grafenwörth, Austria. They claim that the project - purportedly the largest of its kind in Central Europe - was delivered in record time, with the 45,304 east-west oriented solar modules installed in just 10 weeks. "In Grafenwörth, the challenge was to drive approval procedures and regulations for this new PV application in Austria ...

