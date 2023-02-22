

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) reported fiscal 2022 net income - Group share of 959 million euros, down 50.2% from last year. Earnings per share was 1.48 euros compared to 2.94 euros. Recurring net income - Group share was 2.20 billion euros, up 1.9%. Recurring EPS was 3.43 euros compared to 3.31 euros.



Net sales were 27.66 billion euros in 2022, up 13.9% on a reported basis and 7.8% on a like-for-like basis.



Danone's Board will propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per share in respect of fiscal 2022, up 3.1% from last year. The ex-dividend date will be May 9, 2023, and dividends will be payable on May 11, 2023.



