Paratus Energy Services Ltd. to enter into a supplemental indenture

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. an exempted company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Bermuda formerly known as Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Company") hereby gives notice that:

the solicitation of consents set forth in the Company's Consent Solicitation Statement dated February 03, 2023 ("Consent Solicitation Statement") expired at 5pm New York City time, on February 16, 2023 ; the Requisite Consents (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement) were obtained; and the Company will shortly enter into a supplemental indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") to amend the Amended and Restated Indenture, dated as of January 20, 2022 (as subsequently amended and supplemented, the "Indenture") by and among the Company, the Guarantors party thereto, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee, Principal Paying Agent, Transfer Agent and Registrar, and Deutsch Bank Trust Company Americas, as Collateral Agent.

The Supplemental Indenture will, in the manner set out in the Consent Solicitation Statement, (i) waive any non-compliance by the Company with the provisions of Section 4.03 of the Indenture (the "Reporting Covenant") and the provisions of Sections 4.04 and 7.05 of the Indenture (the "Compliance Covenants"), (ii) amend the terms of the Reporting Covenant such that the Company is not required to deliver any financial statements or other information specified in the Reporting Covenant until March 31, 2023; (iii) amend the terms of Section 4.01 to adjust the period of notice the Issuer must give of its determination to pay interest amounts due for an interest period partly or wholly in cash; (iv) amend the terms of the Section 7.05 of the Indenture to eliminate any requirement that the Trustee delivers notice of a Default or Event of Default that has been waived, and (v) amend Section 4.20 to specify that failure to list the Notes will not constitute a Default or an Event of Default.

The Company also announces that consent sought by SeaMex Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, to make corresponding amendments (to those proposed in the Company's Consent Solicitation Statement) to the notes outstanding under its Note Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement dated August 31, 2021 were obtained, and the relevant amendments have taken effect.

