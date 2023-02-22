Das Instrument P6U1 CA7270532095 PLANET VENTURES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2023

The instrument P6U1 CA7270532095 PLANET VENTURES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2023



Das Instrument KEP1 SG1U68934629 KEPPEL CORP. SUB. SD-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2023

The instrument KEP1 SG1U68934629 KEPPEL CORP. SUB. SD-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2023



Das Instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2023

The instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2023



Das Instrument E2L2 CA00289T3064 ABEN RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2023

The instrument E2L2 CA00289T3064 ABEN RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2023

