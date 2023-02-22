Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange for 2023. The Venture 50 showcases TSXV issuers across five sectors: energy, mining, clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, and technology. The ranking is an equal weighting of each firm's performance during 2022 across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. 2023 Venture 50 companies delivered an average financial return of 73% and saw an average market capitalization increase of 145%. Performance was especially strong among mining and energy companies, which grew 174% and 89% respectively, compared to 34% combined growth among other sectors.

F3's CEO Dev Randhawa commented, "We are very proud to have earned a spot in the 2023 TSX Venture 50 ranking. Last year was a transforming year for F3. Our thanks to Raymond Ashley and his incredible team for the exciting JR zone discovery. The F3 technical team is the same team that was responsible for 3 uranium discoveries. No one has ever made two uranium discoveries, let alone a third. We are also grateful to our shareholders and look forward to the rest of 2023 as we continue to expand the JR zone at PLS."

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. F3 is currently in the middle of its winter exploration/drill program, expanding its JR zone discovery on its PLN project.

