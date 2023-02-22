The US Court of Appeals has ruled that an 80 MW (AC)/160 MW (DC) solar farm, with 50 MW of battery storage, meets "Qualifying Facility" status of 80 MW (AC) or less under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA) of 1978.From pv magazine USA The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has ruled that a solar power facility's alternating current (AC) size is the technical consideration that matters when determining "Qualifying Facility" status under PURPA. The case was filed by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The case focused on Broadview Solar's facility ...

