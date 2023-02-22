Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 21
[22.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,737,015.14
|8.6552
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|880,203.50
|87.3218
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|127,602.00
|USD
|0
|13,668,953.27
|107.1218
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,491,650.71
|105.2319
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|106,561.00
|EUR
|0
|10,963,189.27
|102.8818
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|51,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,994,739.67
|97.8421
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,683,770.11
|9.1164
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,988,380.00
|USD
|0
|29,853,102.72
|9.9897
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|10,000.00
|GBP
|0
|99,005.09
|9.9005