STELLANTIS N.V: Stellantis Employees Rewarded with Record €2 Billion Worldwide Linked to Full Year 2022 Performance

Stellantis Employees Rewarded with Record €2 Billion Worldwide Linked to Full Year 2022 Performance

€200 million more than for full year 2021, as Stellantis achieved record results in 2022 despite a challenging, supply-constrained year for the industry

Stellantis compensation and benefit policy is based on Stellantis' variable pay and profit sharing plans, reflects the "pay for performance" approach and supports employee commitment

AMSTERDAM, February 22, 2023 - Stellantis today announced it will distribute a record amount of €2 billion this year recognizing the performance of employees worldwide, based on the Company's 2022 financial results and achievements both globally and locally.

Stellantis achieved exemplary results in 2022, a year that challenged the global automotive industry with continuing supply chain constraints. The year also marked the launch of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which is transforming the Company into a sustainable mobility tech leader. With a "Care" pillar dedicated to employees, customers and the environment, the plan places Stellantis at the competitive forefront to offer cutting-edge freedom of mobility.

"Thanks to Stellantis' record performance results achieved in 2022, we will be distributing more than €2 billion in profit-sharing and variable bonus to Stellantis employees across the world," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. "It's €200 million more than last year and it is a fair recognition of the contribution of all Stellantis employees to make Stellantis win in a very demanding economic context. When the Company does well, all employees do well - that's what our pay-for-performance culture is all about."

