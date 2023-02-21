La-Z-Boy Incorporated: La-Z-Boy Reports Strong Fiscal 2023 Third-Quarter

Written Same-Store Sales Increased 3% for Retail Segment



MONROE, Mich., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today reported excellent third-quarter results for the period ending January 28, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 third-quarter highlights versus prior-year third quarter :

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "We again delivered excellent results driven by productivity gains throughout our supply chain and superb performance in our company-owned Retail segment. During the quarter, we worked down the majority of our excess backlog, getting close to normal lead times, and continued to invest in marketing to increase awareness and consideration of the La-Z-Boy brand. I am particularly pleased with our positive written sales trends in our Retail stores, driven by strong execution of our value proposition - comfortable custom furniture with quick delivery."

Whittington added, "Across La-Z-Boy, we are capitalizing on and investing in our brand heritage of comfort. We're honing our messaging, investing in targeted marketing, sharpening price points, and ensuring strong execution. As we move through this uncertain economic environment, we will continue to employ agility, a consumer-first focus, and our strong financial position to make smart investments to drive capability and brand reach. I am confident we will emerge stronger and capture increased market share."

Key Results:

Quarter Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 Change Sales $ 572,723 $ 571,573 0.2 % GAAP operating income 42,840 39,487 8 % Non-GAAP operating income 53,178 39,745 34 % GAAP operating margin 7.5 % 6.9 % 60 bps Non-GAAP operating margin 9.3 % 7.0 % 230 bps GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 31,726 28,467 11 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 39,234 28,741 37 % Diluted weighted average common shares 43,137 43,968 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.65 14 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.65 40 %

Liquidity Measures:

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 Free Cash Flow Cash Returns to Shareholders Operating cash flow $ 127,052 $ 45,192 Share repurchases $ 5,004 $ 75,646 Capital expenditures (57,439 ) (58,585 ) Dividends 22,027 20,621 Free cash flow $ 69,613 $ (13,393 ) Cash returns to shareholders $ 27,031 $ 96,267





(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 280,763 $ 236,712 Restricted cash 3,282 3,266 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 284,045 $ 239,978

FY23 Q3 Results vs. FY22 Q3 :

Consolidated Results:

Consolidated sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to $573 million, with the realization of pricing and surcharge actions and the positive effects of a favorable product and channel mix offsetting lower delivered unit volume

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 7.5% versus 6.9%

Consolidated non-GAAP (1) operating margin was 9.3% versus 7.0% Improved operating margin was driven primarily by strong Retail performance

operating margin was 9.3% versus 7.0% GAAP diluted EPS increased 14% to $0.74 from $0.65; non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS increased 40% to $0.91 from $0.65



Retail Segment:

Sales: Delivered sales increased 27% to $251 million; delivered same-store sales increased 23%, as we improved service to consumers and moved closer to pre-pandemic lead times Total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores) increased 8% Written same-store sales for the Retail segment increased 3% and were 12% higher than pre-pandemic levels (FY20 Q3)

Operating Performance: Non-GAAP (1) operating margin and operating income increased to all-time records of 17.6% and $44 million, respectively, up 540 basis points and 83%, respectively, primarily driven by higher delivered sales relative to selling expenses and fixed costs



Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Decreased 4% to $408 million driven primarily by a decline in delivered volume, partially offset by pricing and favorable channel and product mix

Operating Margin: Non-GAAP (1) operating margin improved to 6.6%; pricing and surcharge actions along with declining freight costs were mostly offset by an increase in marketing spend to pre-pandemic levels



Corporate & Other:

Joybird delivered sales decreased 35% to $29 million, and written sales declined 21%, reflecting both slowing e-commerce trends and a reduction in marketing spend to align with consumer behavior and focus on efficient return on advertising spending

Joybird posted a loss for the period, primarily reflecting lower delivered volume due to the written sales decline in FY23 Q2

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow as of FY23 Q3

Ended the quarter with $284 million in cash (2) and no external debt

and no external debt Year to date, generated $127 million in cash from operating activities, including $96 million in the third quarter, versus $45 million in the prior-year nine-month period and $30 million in last year's third quarter

Year to date, spent $57 million on capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® (new stores and remodels) and Joybird store projects, and upgrades at our manufacturing and distribution facilities

(new stores and remodels) and Joybird store projects, and upgrades at our manufacturing and distribution facilities Year to date, returned $27 million to shareholders, including $22 million in dividends and $5 million in share repurchases

Dividend

On February 21, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1815 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2023.

Outlook

Bob Lucian, Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "As we have essentially worked down our backlog to pre-pandemic levels, we anticipate that Q4 delivered sales will be at levels consistent with what we write, consistent with historical seasonality, and almost 20% above pre-pandemic. We estimate delivered sales for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter to be in a range of $525 million to $545 million, and consolidated non-GAAP operating margin(3) to be in a range of 7% to 9%."

Last year's fourth quarter included 14 weeks versus this year's fourth quarter which will include a normal 13 weeks. Last year's extra week contributed approximately $49 million in sales based on the average weekly sales for the quarter.

(1) Non-GAAP amounts for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 exclude:

a $10.1 million pre-tax, or $0.17 per diluted share charge related to the closure of the Torreón, MX facility, primarily reflecting the impairment of various assets

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, with $0.3 million included in operating income and a de minimis amount included in interest expense

Non-GAAP amounts for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 exclude:

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.4 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, with $0.3 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense



Please refer to the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2) Cash includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3) This reference to Non-GAAP operating margin for a future period is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating margin may exclude items such as pre-tax purchase accounting charges and pre-tax business realignment charges. These and other not presently determinable items could have a material impact on the determination of operating margin on a GAAP basis and due to the probable variability and limited visibility of excluded items, therefore, we have not provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating margin for future periods in this press release.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 167 of the 346 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 346 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 519 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at https://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (and components thereof, including Non-GAAP income before income taxes and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), which may exclude, as applicable, business realignment charges, Mexico optimization charges and purchase accounting charges. The business realignment charges include severance costs, asset impairment costs, and costs to relocate equipment and inventory related to organizational changes we undertook as a result of our response to COVID, including a reduction in the company's work force, temporary closure of certain manufacturing facilities and subsequent gains resulting from the sale of related assets. The Mexico optimization charges include asset impairment costs, severance costs, and employee relocation costs resulting from the closure of our Torreón manufacturing facility. The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, business realignment charges and Mexico optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being moved or closed, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company's operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented, except for the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge and the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration which reflects the associated GAAP tax impact in the period presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 Sales $ 572,723 $ 571,573 $ 1,788,146 $ 1,672,245 Cost of sales 326,296 352,208 1,039,523 1,027,503 Gross profit 246,427 219,365 748,623 644,742 Selling, general and administrative expense 203,587 179,878 591,257 516,771 Operatingincome 42,840 39,487 157,366 127,971 Interest expense (136 ) (160 ) (414 ) (713 ) Interest income 2,012 806 3,624 1,029 Other income (expense), net (1,062 ) (1,460 ) (834 ) (522 ) Income before income taxes 43,654 38,673 159,742 127,765 Income tax expense 12,077 9,591 42,446 33,059 Net income 31,577 29,082 117,296 94,706 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 149 (615 ) (1,005 ) (2,157 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 31,726 $ 28,467 $ 116,291 $ 92,549 Basic weighted average common shares 43,137 43,701 43,111 44,342 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.74 $ 0.65 $ 2.70 $ 2.09 Diluted weighted average common shares 43,137 43,968 43,111 44,640 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.74 $ 0.65 $ 2.70 $ 2.07

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 1/28/2023 4/30/2022 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 280,763 $ 245,589 Restricted cash 3,282 3,267 Receivables, net of allowance of $4,228 at 1/28/2023 and $3,406 at 4/30/2022 137,593 183,747 Inventories, net 303,553 303,191 Other current assets 123,803 215,982 Total current assets 848,994 951,776 Property, plant and equipment, net 267,606 253,144 Goodwill 204,781 194,604 Other intangible assets, net 39,180 33,971 Deferred income taxes - long-term 11,199 10,632 Right of use lease assets 399,807 405,755 Other long-term assets, net 74,788 82,207 Total assets $ 1,846,355 $ 1,932,089 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 86,882 $ 104,025 Lease liabilities, short-term 77,142 75,271 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 345,360 496,393 Total current liabilities 509,384 675,689 Lease liabilities, long-term 350,144 354,843 Other long-term liabilities 70,323 81,935 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares - 5,000 authorized; none issued - - Common shares, $1.00 par value - 150,000 authorized; 43,140 outstanding at 1/28/23 and 43,089 outstanding at 4/30/22 43,140 43,089 Capital in excess of par value 350,406 342,252 Retained earnings 518,732 431,181 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,180 ) (5,797 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 906,098 810,725 Noncontrolling interests 10,406 8,897 Total equity 916,504 819,622 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,846,355 $ 1,932,089

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 117,296 $ 94,706 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets 6,161 (3,149 ) (Gain)/loss on sale of investments 155 (340 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 945 (1,070 ) Depreciation and amortization 29,357 27,146 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 57,548 53,949 Lease impairment 1,347 - Equity-based compensation expense 8,456 8,887 Change in deferred taxes (2,629 ) 214 Change in receivables 42,474 (20,317 ) Change in inventories 4,560 (83,109 ) Change in other assets 16,478 (22,486 ) Change in payables (10,624 ) 23,690 Change in lease liabilities (58,651 ) (54,400 ) Change in other liabilities (85,821 ) 21,471 Net cash provided by operating activities 127,052 45,192 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 121 3,999 Capital expenditures (57,439 ) (58,585 ) Purchases of investments (6,970 ) (28,058 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 18,178 30,457 Acquisitions (11,855 ) (24,849 ) Net cash used for investing activities (57,965 ) (77,036 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (92 ) (91 ) Holdback payments for acquisition purchases (5,000 ) (23,000 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes (1,771 ) (1,670 ) Repurchases of common stock (5,004 ) (75,646 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (22,027 ) (20,621 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) - (1,260 ) Net cash used for financing activities (33,894 ) (122,288 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (4 ) (593 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 35,189 (154,725 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 248,856 394,703 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 284,045 $ 239,978 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 2,828 $ 4,564

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.



LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 291,170 $ 328,533 $ 934,511 $ 973,973 Intersegment sales 116,433 94,748 361,141 281,899 Wholesale segment sales 407,603 423,281 1,295,652 1,255,872 Retail segment sales 251,157 197,052 739,330 571,319 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 30,396 45,988 114,305 126,953 Intersegment sales 3,114 3,991 11,572 11,673 Corporate and Other sales 33,510 49,979 125,877 138,626 Eliminations (119,547 ) (98,739 ) (372,713 ) (293,572 ) Consolidated sales $ 572,723 $ 571,573 $ 1,788,146 $ 1,672,245 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 16,940 $ 27,639 $ 81,558 $ 89,098 Retail segment 44,203 24,102 123,855 68,502 Corporate and Other (18,303 ) (12,254 ) (48,047 ) (29,629 ) Consolidated operating income $ 42,840 $ 39,487 $ 157,366 $ 127,971

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 1/28/2023 1/22/2022 GAAP gross profit $ 246,427 $ 219,365 $ 748,623 $ 644,742 Purchase accounting charges - incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value - - 132 - Business realignment charges - - 609 - Mexico optimization charges 880 - 880 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 247,307 $ 219,365 $ 750,244 $ 644,742 GAAP SG&A $ 203,587 $ 179,878 $ 591,257 $ 516,771 Purchase accounting gain/(charges) - adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of intangible assets and retention agreements (252 ) (258 ) 46 (1,277 ) Business realignment gain - - - 3,277 Mexico optimization charges (9,206 ) - (9,206 ) - Non-GAAP SG&A $ 194,129 $ 179,620 $ 582,097 $ 518,771 GAAP operating income $ 42,840 $ 39,487 $ 157,366 $ 127,971 Purchase accounting charges 252 258 86 1,277 Business realignment (gain)/charges - - 609 (3,277 ) Mexico optimization charges 10,086 - 10,086 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 53,178 $ 39,745 $ 168,147 $ 125,971 GAAP income before income taxes $ 43,654 $ 38,673 $ 159,742 $ 127,765 Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 299 365 271 1,700 Business realignment (gain)/charges - - 609 (3,277 ) Mexico optimization charges 10,086 - 10,086 - Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 54,039 $ 39,038 $ 170,708 $ 126,188 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 31,726 $ 28,467 $ 116,291 $ 92,549 Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A and interest expense 299 365 271 1,700 Tax effect of purchase accounting (83 ) (91 ) (286 ) (310 ) Business realignment (gain)/charges - - 609 (3,277 ) Tax effect of business realignment - - (163 ) 845 Mexico optimization charges 10,086 - 10,086 - Tax effect of Mexico optimization charges (2,794 ) - (2,693 ) - Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 39,234 $ 28,741 $ 124,115 $ 91,508 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.74 $ 0.65 $ 2.70 $ 2.07 Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share - - - 0.04 Business realignment (gain)/charges, net of tax, per share - - 0.01 (0.06 ) Mexico optimization charges, net of tax, per share 0.17 - 0.17 - Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 0.65 $ 2.88 $ 2.05

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION