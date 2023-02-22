DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.4913
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10097652
CODE: AEMD LN
ISIN: LU1737652583
ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD LN
