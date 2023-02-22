VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 22
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.0850
|0.1000
|EUR
|22/02/2023
|01/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|08/03/2023
|NL0009272756
|VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
|0.0765
|0.0900
|EUR
|22/02/2023
|01/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|08/03/2023
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.0850
|0.1000
|EUR
|22/02/2023
|01/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|08/03/2023
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1275
|0.1500
|EUR
|22/02/2023
|01/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|08/03/2023
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1530
|0.1800
|EUR
|22/02/2023
|01/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|08/03/2023
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2635
|0.3100
|EUR
|22/02/2023
|01/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|08/03/2023
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.0595
|0.0700
|EUR
|22/02/2023
|01/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|08/03/2023
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Sustainable European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1275
|0.1500
|EUR
|22/02/2023
|01/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|08/03/2023
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.1445
|0.1700
|EUR
|22/02/2023
|01/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|08/03/2023