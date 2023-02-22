Anzeige
22.02.2023
22.02.2023 | 10:10
Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.8166

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6224033

CODE: CNEU LN

ISIN: LU2343997487

------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2343997487 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CNEU LN 
Sequence No.:  225003 
EQS News ID:  1565747 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1565747&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2023 03:36 ET (08:36 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
