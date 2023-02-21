LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses for the eye, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Overview

Net Sales of $64.0 Million Up 9% and Constant Currency Net Sales of $67.9 Million Up 15% from Prior Year Quarter

ICL Sales of $61.2 Million Up 15% and Constant Currency ICL Sales of $64.3 Million Up 21% from Prior Year Quarter

ICL Units Up 20% from the Prior Year Quarter

Gross Margin at 77.7% vs. 76.3% in the Prior Year Quarter

Net Income of $0.12 per Share vs. $0.10 per Share in the Prior Year Quarter

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Available for Sale Ended the Quarter at $225.5 Million

Fiscal Year 2022 Overview

Net Sales of $284.4 Million Up 23% and Constant Currency Net Sales of $297.3 Million Up 29% from Prior Year

ICL Sales of $269.7 Million Up 27% and Constant Currency Net Sales of $280.0 Million Up 32% from Prior Year

ICL Units Up 33% from the Prior Year

Gross Margin at 78.5% of Sales from 77.5% of Sales in the Prior Year

Full Year Net Income of $0.78 per Share vs. Prior Year Net Income of $0.50 per Share

"Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results continue STAAR's multi-quarter track record of industry leading growth with fiscal 2022 global ICL sales up 27% and in constant currency up 32% and units up 33% year over year. These levels of ICL growth exceed the ambitious goals we previously announced for 2022. Moreover, our growth significantly outpaced the roughly flat growth for refractive industry procedures over the same period1," said Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. "For the fourth quarter ICL unit growth was up 20% year over year, including U.S. units up 109% and China units up 18%. In China, transient COVID-related headwinds that impacted our results in the fourth quarter are subsiding as we move through the first quarter of 2023. Our outlook for fiscal 2023 total ICL sales is approximately $340 million, which represents 26% year over year growth. STAAR will move forward in 2023 with purpose and increased investment to further accelerate consumer awareness, surgeon confidence and adoption of our EVO ICL family of lenses, all while continuing our industry leading position as a high growth and profitable ophthalmic medical device company."

1 STAAR Market Share Refractive Procedures and ICL Trends proprietary model as of January 12, 2023 estimates 4,322,688 global refractive procedures in 2022 and 4,345,812 refractive procedures in 2021, a 0.53% decline Y/Y.

Financial Overview - Q4 2022

Net sales were $64.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 9% compared to $59.0 million reported in the prior year quarter. Changes in currency, primarily the Japanese Yen as well as the Euro, negatively impacted reported net sales by $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The sales increase in the fourth quarter was driven by ICL sales and unit growth of 15% and 20%, respectively, as compared to the prior year period. Other Product sales decreased 52% compared to the prior year quarter. ICL sales were 96% of total net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 77.7% compared to the prior year quarter of 76.3%. Factors impacting the favorability in gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the prior year quarter, include product and geographic mix, partially offset by increased period costs associated with manufacturing projects.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $48.8 million compared to the prior year quarter of $37.6 million. General and administrative expenses were $14.8 million compared to the prior year quarter of $11.5 million. The increase in general and administrative expenses was due to increased compensation related expenses, facilities costs and outside services. Selling and marketing expenses were $24.2 million compared to the prior year quarter of $17.1 million. The increase in selling and marketing expenses is due to increased advertising and promotional activities, trade shows and sales meetings, travel expenses and compensation related expenses. Research and development expenses were $9.8 million compared to the prior year quarter of $9.1 million. The increase in research and development expenses is due to increased clinical trial expenses related to U.S. post-approval studies.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.9 million or $0.12 per diluted share compared with net income of $4.9 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the prior year quarter. The year over year increase in net income is attributable to higher other income, gross profit and a lower provision for income taxes, offset by increased SG&A expenses. Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share compared to $9.5 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the prior year quarter. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the financial tables included with this release.

Financial Overview - Fiscal Year 2022

Net sales were $284.4 million for fiscal year 2022, up 23% compared to $230.5 million reported in the prior year. The increase in Net sales was driven by ICL sales and unit growth of 27% and 33%, respectively. Other Products Sales decreased 16% compared to the prior year. ICL sales were 95% of total Net sales for fiscal 2022 and 92% of total Net sales for fiscal 2021. Changes in currency, primarily in the Japanese Yen as well as the Euro, negatively impacted reported total net sales by $12.9 million for fiscal year 2022.

Gross profit margin for fiscal year 2022 increased to 78.5% of total net sales compared to 77.5% of total net sales for fiscal year 2021. The increase in gross margin for the year is due to geographic sales mix and an increased mix of ICL sales which carry a higher margin, partially offset by increased period costs associated with the manufacturing expansion projects.

Operating expenses for fiscal year 2022 were $179.6 million compared to $145.3 million in the prior year. The 24% increase in operating expense is primarily due to higher marketing, promotion and advertising, compensation-related expenses, tradeshows and sales meetings and facilities costs.

Net income for fiscal year 2022 was $38.8 million or $0.78 per diluted share compared with net income of $24.5 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the prior year. The year over year increase in net income is due to higher gross profit and other income, primarily from changes in interest income and foreign currency transactions, partially offset by increased SG&A expenses. Adjusted Net Income for fiscal year 2022 was $60.0 million or $1.22 per diluted share, compared with an Adjusted Net Income of $42.9 million or $0.87 per diluted share for fiscal year 2021. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the financial tables included with this release.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments available for sale at December 30, 2022 totaled $225.5 million, compared to $199.7 million at end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company generated $35.7 million in cash from operations for fiscal year 2022 and invested $18.1 million in property and equipment.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes supplemental non-GAAP financial information, which STAAR believes investors will find helpful in understanding its operating performance. "Adjusted Net Income" excludes the following items that are included in "Net Income" as calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"): gain or loss on foreign currency transactions, stock-based compensation expenses, and valuation allowance adjustments. Management believes that "Adjusted Net Income" is useful to investors in gauging the outcome of the key drivers of the business performance: the ability to increase sales revenue and our ability to increase profit margin by improving the mix of high value products while reducing the costs over which management has control.

Management has excluded gains and losses on foreign currency transactions because of the significant fluctuations that can result from period to period as a result of market driven factors. Stock-based compensation expenses consist of expenses for stock options and restricted stock under the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 718. Valuation allowance adjustments can occur from time to time based on forecasted changes in operating results until all net operating loss carryforwards are fully utilized. In calculating Adjusted Net Income, STAAR excludes stock-based compensation expenses and valuation allowance adjustments because they are non-cash expenses and because of the considerable judgment involved in calculating their values. In addition, these expenses tend to be driven by fluctuations in the price of our stock and not by the same factors that generally affect our other business expenses.

The Company also uses Constant Currency as a Non-GAAP financial measure to exclude the effects of currency fluctuations on net sales. The Company conducts a significant part of its activities outside the U.S. It receives sales revenue and pays expenses principally in U.S. dollars, Swiss francs, Japanese yen and euros. The exchange rates between dollars and non-U.S. currencies can fluctuate greatly and can have a significant effect on the Company's results when reported in U.S. dollars. In order to compare the Company's performance from period to period without the effect of currency, the Company will apply the same average exchange rate applicable in the prior period, or the "constant currency" rate to sales or expenses in the current period as well. Because changes in currency are outside of the control of the Company and its managers, management finds this non-GAAP measure useful in determining the long-term progress of its initiatives and determining whether its managers are achieving their performance goals. The Company believes that the non-GAAP constant-currency sales results measures provided in this press release are similarly useful to investors to give insight on long term trends in the Company's performance without the external effect of changes in relative currency values. The table provided in this press release shows sales results calculated in accordance with GAAP, the effect of currency, and the resulting non-GAAP measure expressed in constant currency.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL," which includes the EVO ICL product line. More than 2,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.staar.com.

Safe Harbor

All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements about any of the following: any financial projections (including sales), plans, strategies, and objectives of management for 2023 or prospects for achieving such plans, expectations for sales, revenue, margin, expenses or earnings, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, including those relating to financial performance in the first quarter and fiscal year 2023. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures, as well as the factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the caption "Risk Factors," which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available in the "Investor Information" section of the company's website under the heading "SEC Filings." We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statement due to new information or events. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include the following: global economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on markets; the discretion of regulatory agencies to approve or reject existing, new or improved products, or to require additional actions before approval, or to take enforcement action; international trade disputes; and the willingness of surgeons and patients to adopt a new or improved product and procedure.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in 000's) Unaudited ASSETS December 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,480 $ 199,706 Investments available for sale 125,159 - Accounts receivable trade, net 62,447 43,531 Inventories, net 24,161 17,274 Prepayments, deposits, and other current assets 13,476 10,900 Total current assets 311,723 271,411 Investments available for sale 13,902 - Property, plant, and equipment, net 50,921 35,912 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 342 506 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 30,270 31,310 Intangible assets, net 173 218 Goodwill 1,786 1,786 Deferred income taxes 4,824 3,813 Other assets 957 822 Total assets $ 414,898 $ 345,778 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,576 $ 8,699 Obligations under finance leases 169 127 Obligations under operating leases 3,524 3,283 Allowance for sales returns 5,706 4,816 Other current liabilities 30,741 31,877 Total current liabilities 51,716 48,802 Obligations under finance leases 210 382 Obligations under operating leases 27,136 28,269 Deferred income taxes 1,489 811 Asset retirement obligations 220 198 Pension liability 1,935 8,758 Total liabilities 82,706 87,220 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 482 477 Additional paid-in capital 404,189 373,519 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 156 (4,048 ) Accumulated deficit (72,635 ) (111,390 ) Total stockholders' equity 332,192 258,558 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 414,898 $ 345,778

Consolidated Statements of Income (In 000's except for per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended % of December 30, 2022 % of December 31, 2021 Fav (Unfav) % of December 30, 2022 % of December 31, 2021 Fav (Unfav) Sales Sales Amount % Sales Sales Amount % Net sales 100.0% $ 64,044 100.0% $ 59,001 $ 5,043 8.5% 100.0% $ 284,391 100.0% $ 230,472 $ 53,919 23.4% Cost of sales 22.3% 14,259 23.7% 14,010 (249 ) -1.8% 21.5% 61,008 22.5% 51,835 (9,173 ) -17.7% Gross profit 77.7% 49,785 76.3% 44,991 4,794 10.7% 78.5% 223,383 77.5% 178,637 44,746 25.0% Selling, general and administrative expenses: General and administrative 23.1% 14,808 19.5% 11,471 (3,337 ) -29.1% 19.2% 54,742 19.1% 44,142 (10,600 ) -24.0% Selling and marketing 37.8% 24,223 28.9% 17,065 (7,158 ) -41.9% 31.2% 88,856 29.2% 67,294 (21,562 ) -32.0% Research and development 15.3% 9,790 15.4% 9,072 (718 ) -7.9% 12.7% 35,983 14.7% 33,862 (2,121 ) -6.3% Total selling, general, and administrative expenses 76.2% 48,821 63.8% 37,608 (11,213 ) -29.8% 63.1% 179,581 63.0% 145,298 (34,283 ) -23.6% Operating income 1.5% 964 12.5% 7,383 (6,419 ) -86.9% 15.4% 43,802 14.5% 33,339 10,463 31.4% Other expense, net: Interest income (expense), net 2.4% 1,514 0.0% (3 ) 1,517 50566.7% 0.9% 2,448 0.0% (38 ) 2,486 6542.1% Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 5.0% 3,197 -1.6% (924 ) 4,121 446.0% -0.6% (1,707 ) -1.3% (2,964 ) 1,257 42.4% Royalty income 0.4% 277 0.9% 519 (242 ) -46.6% 0.3% 804 0.4% 1,015 (211 ) -20.8% Other income (expense), net 0.0% 27 0.0% (1 ) 28 2800.0% 0.0% 205 0.0% (48 ) 253 527.1% Total other expense, net 7.8% 5,015 -0.7% (409 ) 5,424 1326.2% 0.6% 1,750 -0.9% (2,035 ) 3,785 186.0% Income before provision for income taxes 9.3% 5,979 11.8% 6,974 (995 ) -14.3% 16.0% 45,552 13.6% 31,304 14,248 45.5% Provision for income taxes 0.2% 126 3.5% 2,052 1,926 93.9% 2.4% 6,797 3.0% 6,803 6 0.1% Net income 9.1% $ 5,853 8.3% $ 4,922 $ 931 18.9% 13.6% $ 38,755 10.6% $ 24,501 $ 14,254 58.2% Net income per share - basic $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.81 $ 0.52 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.78 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 48,203 47,652 47,987 47,210 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 49,389 49,478 49,380 49,456

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in 000's) Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,853 $ 4,922 $ 38,755 $ 24,501 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 1,380 937 4,481 3,608 Amortization of long-lived intangibles 6 8 28 34 Accretion/Amortization of investments available for sale (891 ) - (1,198 ) - Deferred income taxes (1,367 ) 650 (1,344 ) 1,495 Change in net pension liability 13 46 53 137 Stock-based compensation expense 4,996 3,620 20,371 14,605 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 47 - 47 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 65 - 65 2 Provision for sales returns and bad debts 552 (751 ) 913 318 Inventory provision 403 557 2,423 1,654 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (6,493 ) (1,796 ) (19,601 ) (8,868 ) Inventories (3,820 ) (1,235 ) (7,943 ) 66 Prepayments, deposits and other current assets (3,075 ) (1,999 ) (2,549 ) (711 ) Accounts payable 3,639 148 1,805 108 Other current liabilities 1,662 3,391 (591 ) 7,013 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,970 8,498 35,715 43,962 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (4,025 ) (4,689 ) (18,108 ) (13,645 ) Purchase of investments available for sale (60,172 ) - (155,748 ) - Proceeds from sale or maturity of investments available for sale 17,480 - 17,480 - Net cash used in investing activities (46,717 ) (4,689 ) (156,376 ) (13,645 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment on line of credit - (1,297 ) - (1,297 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (41 ) (34 ) (126 ) (348 ) Proceeds from vested restricted stock and exercise of stock options 243 1,115 8,423 19,438 Net cash provided by financing activities 202 (216 ) 8,297 17,793 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 783 (133 ) (862 ) (857 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (42,762 ) 3,460 (113,226 ) 47,253 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period 129,242 196,246 199,706 152,453 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period $ 86,480 $ 199,706 $ 86,480 $ 199,706

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Net Income and Net Income Per Share (in 000's) Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income (as reported) $ 5,853 $ 4,922 $ 38,755 $ 24,501 Less: Foreign currency impact (3,197 ) 924 1,707 2,964 Stock-based compensation expense 4,996 3,620 20,371 14,605 Valuation allowance adjustment (829 ) - (829 ) 845 Net income (adjusted) $ 6,823 $ 9,466 $ 60,004 $ 42,915 Net income per share, basic (as reported) $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.81 $ 0.52 Foreign currency impact (0.06 ) 0.02 0.04 0.06 Stock-based compensation expense 0.10 0.08 0.42 0.31 Valuation allowance adjustment (0.02 ) - (0.02 ) 0.02 Net income per share, basic (adjusted) $ 0.14 $ 0.20 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 Net income per share, diluted (as reported) $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.78 $ 0.50 Foreign currency impact (0.06 ) 0.02 0.04 0.06 Stock-based compensation expense 0.10 0.07 0.41 0.29 Valuation allowance adjustment (0.02 ) - (0.01 ) 0.02 Net income per share, diluted (adjusted) $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 1.22 $ 0.87 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 48,203 47,652 47,987 47,210 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 49,389 49,478 49,380 49,456 Note: Net income per share (adjusted), basic and diluted, may not add due to rounding

STAAR Surgical Company Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Constant Currency Sales (in 000's) Unaudited Three Months Ended December 30, 2022 Effect of Constant December 31, 2021 As Reported Constant Currency Sales Currency Currency $ Change % Change $ Change % Change ICL $ 61,162 $ 3,141 $ 64,303 $ 53,016 $ 8,146 15.4% $ 11,287 21.3% Cataract IOL 1,998 409 2,407 3,195 (1,197 ) -37.5% (788 ) -24.7% Other 884 298 1,182 2,790 (1,906 ) -68.3% (1,608 ) -57.6% Other Products 2,882 707 3,589 5,985 (3,103 ) -51.8% (2,396 ) -40.0% Total Sales $ 64,044 $ 3,848 $ 67,892 $ 59,001 $ 5,043 8.5% $ 8,891 15.1% Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2022 Effect of Constant December 31, 2021 As Reported Constant Currency Sales Currency Currency $ Change % Change $ Change % Change ICL $ 269,712 $ 10,307 $ 280,019 $ 212,905 $ 56,807 26.7% $ 67,114 31.5% Cataract IOL 9,638 1,546 11,184 12,519 (2,881 ) -23.0% (1,335 ) -10.7% Other 5,041 1,019 6,060 5,048 (7 ) -0.1% 1,012 20.0% Other Products 14,679 2,565 17,244 17,567 (2,888 ) -16.4% (323 ) -1.8% Total Sales $ 284,391 $ 12,872 $ 297,263 $ 230,472 $ 53,919 23.4% $ 66,791 29.0%

