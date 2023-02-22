NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company's shareholder letter, which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.

"We are proud to deliver a strong finish to a challenging year. With a shift in the macro environment and SMB spending sentiment, we quickly adjusted our business focus to drive efficiency, which is reflected in us delivering the most profitable quarter in the company's history in terms of Adjusted EBITDA1," said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. "That said, our strategy and ambition to change the future of work remains unwavering. We have a strong roadmap for 2023 and we will execute with intensified focus and efficiency to become more profitable."

Ofer Katz, Fiverr's President and CFO, added, "For 2023, we will build on the progress we made in the second half of last year and continue to make headway towards our long-term Adjusted EBITDA1 margin target of 25%. In an environment where macro outlook remains highly uncertain, we continue to strive for operational excellence and plan on delivering our Adjusted EBITDA1 margin target by dynamically managing our cost structure."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $83.1 million, an increase of 4.2% year over year.

Active buyers 1 as of December 31, 2022 grew to 4.3 million, compared to 4.2 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 1% year over year.

as of December 31, 2022 grew to 4.3 million, compared to 4.2 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 1% year over year. Spend per buyer 1 as of December 31, 2022 reached $262, compared to $242 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 8% year over year.

as of December 31, 2022 reached $262, compared to $242 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 8% year over year. Take rate 1 for the period ended December 31, 2022 was 30.2%, up from 29.2% for the period ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 100 basis points year over year.

for the period ended December 31, 2022 was 30.2%, up from 29.2% for the period ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 100 basis points year over year. GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 81.0%, an increase of 10 basis points from 80.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin 1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 83.1%, a decrease of 30 basis points from 83.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 83.1%, a decrease of 30 basis points from 83.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($1.3) million, or ($0.03) basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to ($19.5) million, or ($0.53) basic and diluted net loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income 1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.7 million, or $0.29 basic non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $0.26 diluted non-GAAP net income per share 1 , compared to $0.25 basic non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $0.22 diluted non-GAAP net income per share 1 , in the fourth quarter of 2021.

in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.7 million, or $0.29 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.26 diluted non-GAAP net income per share , compared to $0.25 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.22 diluted non-GAAP net income per share , in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.4 million, compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 11.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 11.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue in 2022 was $337.4 million, an increase of 13.3% year over year.

GAAP gross margin in 2022 was 80.5%, a decrease of 210 basis points from 82.6% in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin 1 in 2022 was 83.0%, a decrease of 110 basis points from 84.1% in 2021.

in 2022 was 83.0%, a decrease of 110 basis points from 84.1% in 2021. GAAP net loss in 2022 was ($71.5) million, or ($1.94) net loss per share, compared to a net loss of ($65.0) million, or ($1.81) net loss per share, in 2021. Non-GAAP net income 1 in 2022 was $28.9 million, or $0.78 and $0.71 basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share 1 , respectively, compared to a $24.5 million, or $0.68 and $0.60 basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share 1 , in 2021.

in 2022 was $28.9 million, or $0.78 and $0.71 basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share , respectively, compared to a $24.5 million, or $0.68 and $0.60 basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share , in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 in 2022 was $24.4 million, compared to $22.9 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 7.2% in 2022, a decrease of 50 basis points from 7.7% in 2021.

1This is a non-GAAP financial measure or Key Performance Metric. See "Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release for additional information regarding the non-GAAP metrics and Key Performance Metrics used in this release.

Financial Outlook

Below we provide our management guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2023, based on recent trends on our marketplace. Our revenue guidance reflects the challenging macro environment where SMBs are more cautious towards spending and investments.

For revenue, we expect Q1'23 to be the most challenging quarter in terms of year over year growth rate, due to the comparison to Q1'22 when growth was minimally impacted by macro headwinds. We expect year over year revenue growth rates to increase over the course of 2023 and we expect to exit 2023 with double digit revenue growth rate at midpoint.

For Adjusted EBITDA1, we expect to build upon the progress we made in 2022 and continue to focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency. While macro conditions remain highly uncertain and volatile, by controlling what we could and dynamically adjusting our cost structure, we are committed to deliver meaningful expansion to our Adjusted EBITDA margin1 this year regardless of market conditions.

Q1 2023 FY 2023 Revenue $86.5 - $88.5 million $350.0 - $365.0 million y/y growth 0% - 2% y/y growth 4% - 8% y/y growth Adjusted EBITDA(1) $9.0 - $10.5 million $45.0 - $55.0 million

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr's management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr's Investor Relations website. An archived version will be available on the website after the call. Investors and analysts can participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for callers outside the United States, and enter the passcode, 431650.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr's Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don't get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,752 $ 71,151 Restricted cash 1,137 2,919 Marketable securities 241,293 118,150 User funds 143,020 127,713 Bank deposits 134,000 134,000 Other receivables 19,019 14,285 Total current assets 625,221 468,218 Marketable securities 189,839 317,524 Property and equipment, net 5,660 6,555 Operating lease right of use asset, net 9,077 11,727 Intangible assets, net 14,770 49,221 Goodwill 77,270 77,270 Other non-current assets 1,965 1,055 Total assets $ 923,802 $ 931,570 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 8,630 $ 8,699 User accounts 133,032 118,616 Deferred revenue 11,353 12,145 Other account payables and accrued expenses 41,328 44,260 Operating lease liabilities, net 2,755 3,055 Current maturities of long-term loan - 2,269 Total current liabilities 197,098 189,044 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes 452,764 372,076 Operating lease liabilities 6,649 10,483 Long-term loan and other non-current liabilities 1,559 13,099 Total long-term liabilities 460,972 395,658 Total liabilities $ 658,070 $ 584,702 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 565,834 585,548 Accumulated deficit (288,039 ) (237,585 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,063 ) (1,095 ) Total shareholders' equity 265,732 346,868 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 923,802 $ 931,570

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue $ 83,130 $ 79,755 $ 337,366 $ 297,662 Cost of revenue 15,814 15,213 65,948 51,723 Gross profit 67,316 64,542 271,418 245,939 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,328 21,829 92,563 79,298 Sales and marketing 40,448 40,244 174,599 159,365 General and administrative 7,762 16,345 51,161 52,616 Impairment of intangible assets - - 27,629 - Total operating expenses 69,538 78,418 345,952 291,279 Operating loss (2,222 ) (13,876 ) (74,534 ) (45,340 ) Financial income (expenses), net 1,391 (5,636 ) 3,624 (19,513 ) Loss before income taxes (831 ) (19,512 ) (70,910 ) (64,853 ) Income taxes (468 ) (8 ) (577 ) (159 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (1,299 ) $ (19,520 ) $ (71,487 ) $ (65,012 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.03 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.94 ) $ (1.81 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 37,411,657 36,666,637 36,856,140 35,955,014

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,299 ) $ (19,520 ) $ (71,487 ) $ (65,012 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,995 2,772 10,185 6,876 Loss from disposal of property and equipment (5 ) 19 (26 ) (13 ) Amortization of premium and discount of marketable securities, net 1,333 2,287 6,385 7,903 Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 633 5,112 2,527 20,029 Shared-based compensation 17,026 16,646 71,755 55,407 Net loss (Gain) from exchange rate fluctuations (152 ) (86 ) 31 242 Impairment of intangible assets - - 27,629 - Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds 2,277 (967 ) (15,307 ) (29,729 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net 62 424 (1,485 ) 253 Other receivables (10 ) (3,909 ) (4,847 ) (6,240 ) Trade payables 2,771 4,052 (113 ) 4,667 Deferred revenue (263 ) 990 (792 ) 4,123 User accounts (1,933 ) 445 14,416 26,589 Account payable, accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities (5,368 ) 600 3,994 1,678 Revaluation of contingent consideration (7,462 ) (620 ) (12,249 ) 11,771 Payment of contingent consideration - - (504 ) (507 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,605 8,245 30,112 38,037 Investing Activities Investment in marketable securities (51,694 ) (46,512 ) (141,701 ) (282,450 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 13,180 49,437 130,701 193,757 Bank and restricted deposits (37,863 ) 2,885 - (41,115 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (87,796 ) - (97,084 ) Acquisition of intangible asset - - (175 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (87 ) (330 ) (1,198 ) (1,684 ) Capitalization of internal-use software and other 19 (322 ) (1,000 ) (894 ) Other non-current assets (73 ) - (1,251 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (76,518 ) (82,638 ) (14,624 ) (229,470 ) Financing Activities Payment of convertible notes deferred issuance costs - - - (34 ) Deferred issuance cost - 381 - - Payment of contingent consideration - - (1,105 ) (1,105 ) Proceeds from exercise of share options 1,457 1,028 3,765 8,294 Tax withholding in connection with employees' options exercises and vested RSUs 258 1,374 (2,028 ) (8,987 ) Repayment of long-term loan - (149 ) (2,269 ) (565 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,715 2,634 (1,637 ) (2,397 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 151 188 (32 ) (130 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65,047 ) (71,571 ) 13,819 (193,960 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 152,936 145,641 74,070 268,030 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 87,889 $ 74,070 $ 87,889 $ 74,070

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Annual active buyers (in thousands) 4,275 4,217 Annual spend per buyer ($) $ 262 $ 242

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands, except gross margin data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 67,316 $ 64,542 $ 271,418 $ 245,939 Add: Share-based compensation and other 565 447 2,520 1,436 Depreciation and amortization 1,170 1,548 6,065 2,879 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 69,051 $ 66,537 $ 280,003 $ 250,254 Non-GAAP gross margin 83.1 % 83.4 % 83.0 % 84.1 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (1,299 ) $ (19,520 ) $ (71,487 ) $ (65,012 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization $ 1,995 $ 2,772 $ 10,185 $ 6,876 Share-based compensation 17,026 16,646 71,755 55,407 Impairment of intangible assets - - 27,629 - Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (7,403 ) 3,338 (10,613 ) 5,914 Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 633 5,112 2,527 20,029 Exchange rate (gain)/loss, net (209 ) 896 (1,141 ) 1,273 Non-GAAP net income $ 10,743 $ 9,244 $ 28,855 $ 24,487 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic 37,411,657 36,666,637 36,856,140 35,955,014 Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.29 $ 0.25 $ 0.78 $ 0.68 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted 40,783,489 41,231,973 40,662,057 40,883,007 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.71 $ 0.60

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (1,299 ) $ (19,520 ) $ (71,487 ) $ (65,012 ) Add: Financial (income) expenses, net $ (1,391 ) $ 5,636 $ (3,624 ) $ 19,513 Income taxes 468 8 577 159 Depreciation and amortization 1,995 2,772 10,185 6,876 Share-based compensation 17,026 16,646 71,755 55,407 Impairment of intangible assets - - 27,629 - Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (7,403 ) 3,338 (10,613 ) 5,914 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,396 $ 8,880 $ 24,422 $ 22,857 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.3 % 11.1 % 7.2 % 7.7 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP research and development $ 21,328 21,829 $ 92,563 79,298 Less: Share-based compensation 5,291 5,750 23,828 20,008 Depreciation and amortization 198 204 801 786 Non-GAAP research and development $ 15,839 $ 15,875 $ 67,934 $ 58,504 GAAP sales and marketing $ 40,448 $ 40,244 $ 174,599 $ 159,365 Less: Share-based compensation 4,040 4,296 17,196 14,106 Depreciation and amortization 495 957 2,889 2,977 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (24 ) 402 (24 ) 1,499 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 35,937 $ 34,589 $ 154,538 $ 140,783 GAAP general and administrative $ 7,762 $ 16,345 $ 51,161 $ 52,616 Less: Share-based compensation 7,130 6,153 28,211 19,857 Depreciation and amortization 132 63 430 234 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (7,379 ) 2,936 (10,589 ) 4,415 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 7,879 $ 7,193 $ 33,109 $ 28,110

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. Active buyers on any given date is defined as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use these metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and capital expenditures and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net loss, revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the first quarter of 2023, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and long term to net loss, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the first quarter of 2023, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, our long term Adjusted EBITDA margin goals, our expected future Adjusted EBITDA margin, our business plans and strategy, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plan within adverse economic conditions that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our dependence on traffic to our website; our ability to maintain user engagement on our website and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our operations within a competitive market; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users' personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to data privacy, data protection and cybersecurity; our ability to manage our current and potential future growth; our dependence on decisions and developments in the mobile device industry, over which we do not have control; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States and our ability to manage the business and economic risks of international expansion and operations; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our compliance with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations; our ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop qualified employees; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 17, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

investors@fiverr.com

Press:

Siobhan Aalders

press@fiverr.com