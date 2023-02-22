Amwins Releases Q1 2023 State of the Market Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins , a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, released its State of the Market report, providing up-to-date market intelligence on pricing, capacity and coverage trends across multiple business segments and industries.





Amwins' Q1 State of the Market report analyzes the resilience and strength of the industry - while some segments are seeing softening, and others face the hardest market conditions in decades. The report also serves as a valuable educational resource, equipping retail agents and brokers with the insights and guidance necessary to traverse current market conditions with confidence.

"Navigating the current insurance marketplace is like a constantly evolving chess game," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer of Amwins. "Within this dynamic market, our specialists anticipate and plan for shifts and changes, and with the right strategy and foresight, we help our clients stay ahead of the game."

In this comprehensive report, Amwins offers worldwide expertise and unique market perspectives providing clients with exclusive thought leadership and valuable insights. Current developments and future outlook focus on the property, casualty, and professional lines in the U.S., London, and Bermuda marketplaces for industries spanning construction, energy, environmental, healthcare, public entity, real estate, transportation, and more.

To read the full report, please visit: amwins.com/state-of-the-market

