Venntro Media Group: Venntro Launches Redpath Media - a New, Premium Online Ad Network - Empowering Advertisers To Target Millions Of Online Dating Users Across Thousands Of Online Dating Sites

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venntro Media Group , the technology and media company behind thousands of online communities and dating sites around the world, has launched a new online advertising network with unprecedented targeting capabilities - RedPath Media .

RedPath Media is a premium online ad network offering exclusive, premium dating traffic which is proven to convert. With RedPath Media, advertisers are able to target millions of online dating users across thousands of online dating sites, through an established network of publishers.

So what makes RedPath different from the rest? RedPath gives advertisers the opportunity to buy the most targeted dating traffic on the market. Advertisers are not only able to target their campaigns by the criteria you would expect, they're also offering granular niche, interest and even characteristic based targeting, which is proving to maximise conversions and boost sales for advertisers.

Via RedpathMedia.com , ads are delivered across thousands of niche dating sites. The network offers traffic in both tier 1 and high-converting tier 2 geos, including the UK, USA and Australia.

Financial Times and City A.M featured Founder, Ross Williams, comments: "In today's world, any advertiser can easily reach audiences online. The difficulty comes with targeting the correct leads and turning them into consumers."

"Using RedPath, advertisers are able to easily purchase a campaign which targets a specific group of consumers with the confidence that no spend is wasted and that they will achieve a high ROI."

RedPath Media is now available to businesses - of all sizes - who are looking for an affordable and efficient way to reach consumers. They are currently welcoming new advertisers to their network and will soon be expanding their invitation to new publishers later this year.

RedPath Media sure looks to be the next game-changer in Venntro's product suite. Not only will Venntro help publishers to grow their incremental revenues through their own dating products - via their existing market-leading software solution, WhiteLabelDating.com - they will soon enable them to monetise their unsold ad space further by reaching a huge network of high-quality advertisers.

