California-based SEG Solar says its new panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius. They come with a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield.SEG Solar has unveiled a new solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology. The Yukon 144-cell modules feature M10 (182 mm) N-type TOPCon cells and are designed for ultra-large power stations, it said. SEG Solar is offering four versions of the panels, with power outputs ranging from 565 W to 580 W. The efficiency ratings range from 21.87% to 22.45%. The open-circuit voltage ...

