DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8U LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2023 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 424.0089
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56502
CODE: CW8U LN
ISIN: LU1681043672
