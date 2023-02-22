DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $135.3 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $112.7 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $141.0 million or $1.60 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $861.5 million from $709.2 million last year.
Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
