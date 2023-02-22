Anzeige
22.02.2023
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 21

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
PLC at close of business on 21 February 2023 were:

214.24p Capital only (undiluted)
215.10p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.    Following the buyback cancellation of 50,000 ordinary shares on 23rd
January 2023, the Company has 20,968,251 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding
10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
